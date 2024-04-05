Podcaster Joe Rogan Spews Hate for ABC's Daytime Talk Show 'The View': "Rabies Infested Hen House"

Joe Rogan described ABC's daytime talk show, The View, as a 'rabies-infested hen house'. The podcaster empathized with author and journalist, Coleman Hughes, who was allegedly 'ganged up' on by the all-female co-hosts of the talk show. Rogan's remark came after Sunny Hostin accused Hughes of being 'a pawn for the Right' during his appearance on The View.

According to Variety, on his podcast Joe Rogan Experience, the commentator slammed, "It is the show that people love to hate. They get so much hate-watching…and viral clips of them saying ridiculous things. It is a rabies-infested hen house." The drama began when Hughes went to promote his book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America, on The View on March 28, and Hostin, berated him over the thesis of his book, disagreeing on topics like racial politics and how to deal with poverty in the U.S.

Hostin accused, "Many in the Black community…believe that you are being used as a pawn by the right and that you're a charlatan of sorts." Taken aback Hughes asserted that he has instead always voted for the Democrats. Defending himself, he added, "I don't think there's any evidence I've been co-opted by anyone, and I think that's an ad-hominem tactic people use to not address the important conversations we're having here…No one is paying me to say what I'm saying. I'm saying it because I feel it." Hostin, however, refused to accept his argument.

Political analyst and author @coldxman makes a case for changing the national conversation on racism in his book 'The End of Race Politics' and explains on #TheView why he calls equating "color blindness" to "pretending not to see race" a "big mistake."

Recalling the drama, the 28-year-old, told Rogan, "I didn't know who Sunny Hostin was. I actually still really don't know. So I wasn't expecting necessarily for her to try to ambush me in that way and attack my character in that way." The fiery interview went viral on digital platforms particularly because the audience could sense Hostin's animosity towards Hughes who was simply defending his viewpoint. This prompted netizens to take to social media to slam the 55-year-old lawyer, for being unreasonably salty with the Hughes.

Today is the day!



My first book, "The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America," is now out in fine bookstores everywhere!



The Audiobook is read by yours truly!

As per Fox News, later in an interview with journalist Matt Taibbi, Hughes further elaborated on the clash, "I know [Hostin] said that I identified as a conservative, which was surprising to me because unless I blacked out, I don't remember that. It turns out she was just, almost everything she said— she had no idea what she was talking about."

"My sense is that there were people in the audience of The View, which is a liberal audience, who agreed with me," noted Hughes. "And not just a few people. If that's a signal of anything— I don't know that I changed minds, or if it's more that the show uncovered that there are a lot of liberals that agree with what I'm saying."