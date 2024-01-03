This is Whom Sean Hannity Defended When Jeffrey Epstein’s List Was Discussed on His Show

Renowned attorney Alan Dershowitz took a firm stand on Tuesday, calling for the full disclosure of all individuals linked to his ex-client Jeffrey Epstein, asserting his innocence and saying he wanted 'everything out.' Amidst reports from The Hill, Dershowitz, a close associate of Epstein, adamantly declared he had nothing to hide and supported the forthcoming release of the highly-anticipated list of names. Also, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity passionately defended his colleague Dershowitz on Tuesday. This defense was prompted by guest Senator Marsha Blackburn's remarks, suggesting that those listed as associates of the convicted pedophile Epstein should feel 'ashamed.'

On his show, Hannity said, “Any day now, hundreds of court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein will be made public. Now, the unsealed records will include more than 150 names of individuals who had ties to the convicted pedophile." Furthermore, he mentioned that he had attempted to contact former President Bill Clinton for his response, considering Clinton is rumored to be among the numerous influential figures mentioned in the legal documents. Blackburn, who was a guest that evening, also delved into the subject of Epstein's list. There, she said, “This is not a list that anyone wants their name to be on.”

As reported by Mediaite, she asserted that the list is expected to include individuals accused of misconduct, people who themselves have accused Epstein and Maxwell of wrongdoing, and witnesses who were privy to these activities but chose not to report them. The Republican senator said, "So I’m certain that Bill Clinton and other people are very nervous. They don’t want to be on this list, there are people that are going to be ashamed if they are, and he is probably one of them." Hannity then chimed in, "The only one I can think of that might be on the list is Alan Dershowitz, who was an attorney. Everybody has a right to counsel."

Furthermore, while speaking about Dershowitz, Hannity said, "He did have charges brought up against him, and he’s been adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing or any knowledge of even things that have happened there." Continuing the conversation, Hannity inquired about Blackburn's perspective, probing the significance of disseminating this information to the public. To this, Blackburn replied, “This is not about celebrity; it’s about criminal activity. It’s getting to the bottom of what is going on and seeing who was affiliated and associated with Jeffrey Epstein, so we break these sex trafficking rings.”

In the interim, Virginia Giuffre, an accuser of Epstein, alleged in 2019 that Dershowitz was involved in sex trafficking. However, Dershowitz vehemently refuted these accusations, and in 2022, Giuffre retracted her lawsuit, expressing doubts about the accuracy of her previous claims. Regarding this, Dershowitz said, “The woman who accused me later admitted that she may have misidentified me, confused me with someone else, so I wanted everything out right from the beginning because I have nothing to hide."

