In the glitzy realm of Hollywood, where celebrities often bask in the splendor of luxurious mansions, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Californian abode has become a focal point of fascination. Situated at Wallingford Drive in Beverly Hills, California, the mansion is supposed to be the home sweet home of this Hollywood power couple. However, what many might not know is the dark history that shrouds this opulent property, as per Page Six.

One anecdote traces back to former owner Curtis D. Somoza, now serving a 25-year sentence for orchestrating a notorious Ponzi scheme. Somoza's fraudulent schemes led to the exploitation of 64 individuals. The eerie revelation has left fans and followers a bit worried about the couple's choice of future home. Following Somoza's ownership, the mansion fell into the hands of Saudi Prince Majed Abdulaziz Al-Saud in 2015. However, this period in the mansion's history is tainted by reports of the prince's alleged involvement in a series of sexual abuses against multiple women.

Such instances in the past of the mansion have led to the depreciation of the overall value of the opulent property. Despite the somber history, Bennifer's mansion boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, 15 fireplaces, a capacious 12-car garage, a swimming pool, and a sports complex combined with a gym and boxing ring, a comprehensive spa, and a dedicated wine cellar per Page Six. However, due to the property's checkered history, its market value depreciated significantly. It was in this context that JLo and Ben Affleck seized the opportunity, acquiring the mansion for a fraction of its initial price of a million.

Having concluded their purchase in May, the couple appears to have applied a touch of tasteful decor to their new residence, opting for muted colors accented with silver and gold. Lopez shared a video in July, revealing her kitchen in white marble and glossy tan cabinets. In a more recent development, Lopez graciously offered her followers a glimpse into the mansion's flawless outdoor space. While the notion of high-profile celebrities taking on significant debt might seem peculiar, experts highlight the advantages of using equity from real estate, particularly with lower interest rates and potential tax benefits.

Luxury Los Angeles realtor Tony Mariotti emphasized that such financial moves are common among the wealthy, offering flexibility in utilizing funds for various purposes, such as property investments, renovations, or financing projects. The financial decisions of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly guided by their business managers, Gary Kress and Brian Murphy, who maintain a low profile in the industry. As per the findings of The Hollywood Reporter, Kress and Murphy's offices in Santa Monica are linked to numerous properties owned by influential figures in Los Angeles. While maintaining a discreet public presence, Kress is known for philanthropic efforts, enlisting the help of celebrity clients like Matt Damon and Mel Gibson for charitable causes.

