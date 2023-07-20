When Jennifer Aniston Said She Didn't Like Her 'Friends' Character Rachel Green's Iconic Haircut

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most charming personalities in the entertainment industry. A key feature that everyone admired was Aniston's gorgeous and thick blonde hair. Aniston's hair has often been the topic of hot gossip because of how classy and stylish it looks, regardless of the length.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Warner Bros. NBC

Since she flaunted it in Friends as Rachel Green, her hairstyle has been trending and remains popular to this day. It became so popular that it's even called 'The Rachel Haircut', earning its place in the Hairstyle Hall of Fame. There was, however, a time when Aniston despised the iconic hairstyle back in the 90s.

In an interview with Glamour on May 12, 2015, Aniston talked about a hairstyle that was more 'her'. At the time, she was the face of a famous cosmetic brand, 'Living Proof'. Hence, she decided to talk more about a hairstyle that suits her personality. In an unexpected surprise, Aniston revealed that while the whole world would rave about her 'Rachel Cut,' she wasn't very fond of it.

As the interview began, Aniston was asked about her 'best hairstyle' of all time. To which she responded with 'Beachy Waves'. Long, natural-looking beachy waves That feels most like me" said Aniston. The actress has in fact sported this exact hairstyle in several of her movies in the past, such as The Break Up.

As the interview went on, Aniston was asked about a secret to keeping her hair lush and pristine. While revealing the secret, the Marley & Me actress mentioned that she is 'not' a fan of the 'Rachel Haircut' at the very beginning of her response. "I was not a fan of the 'Rachel'" admitted Aniston. She went on to criticize it and call it 'cringe'. "That was kind of cringe-y for me" said Aniston upon recollection. The actress revealed how difficult it was for her to maintain the said style.

"Honestly during the time - I couldn't do it on my own" added Aniston. "I needed [my hairstylist] Chris McMillan attached to my hip" added Aniston as she emphasized the help she required with styling her hair. Upon reflection, the actress claims not to be very well-skilled in the classics of hairstyling by herself. Such as blowdrying or straightening, or using a hairbrush. "Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer" claimed Aniston.

She then went on to reveal an incredible and fool-proof plan to avoid the regular hassles of styling her hair and a great hack. When asked about her 'no-fuss daily hair strategy' Aniston responded by offering her suggestion on the matter. All that one would need is a simple hair brush and some styling cream for efficiency. "I'll wash it, brush it, then put styling cream in and let it air-dry on its own" concluded Aniston.

