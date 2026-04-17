Pima County Sheriff Chief Faces Scrutiny Over ‘Cruel’ Nancy Statement

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department chief, Chris Nanos, faced backlash on the internet after a recent update about Nancy Guthrie. Social media users thought the “Nancy” Nanos posted about the missing elderly person. This resulted in scrutiny from online commentators and critics.

The new post shared by the Sheriff’s Department in Pima County, Tucson, Arizona, has sparked controversy on social media platforms like X. The update read: “Nancy has been located.”

It was great news that a ‘Nancy’ was located. But it wasn’t the elderly person many had anticipated to have been found. Moreover, the Sheriff’s Department appeared to have erred in listing the last name of the elderly person they were, who was previously reported missing.

The Nancy they located was ‘Nancy Radakovich.’ She not only had the same first name as Guthrie, but she also appeared to bear a striking resemblance to her. Even their hair color appeared to match, and their facial features appeared to be similar.

The missing last name and facial similarities sparked immense confusion on the Pima County Sheriff’s Department official account on the internet. Many appeared confused, and their relief had seemingly melted into disappointment upon closer inspection of the picture and last name.

An individual exclaimed, “I LITERALLY THOUGHT THIS WAS NANCY GUTHRIE. THE WAY MY HEART JUST DROPPED!” In response, another person said, “Me too. It’s gross they did that intentionally, most likely for engagement.”

Omg at first I saw Nancy & looked at the photo I thought it was Nancy Guthrie! — Justin Ayala (@ayalajustin6) April 17, 2026

Similarly, one more added, alleging, “They knew most people would see Nancy and be ousted by Pima and think it was Nancy Guthrie.” Another claimed, “This Sheriff’s office is so ridiculous.” One more netizen asked, “Did y’all think before you posted ‘Nancy’ so it’d show up on everyone’s feed?”

While conspiracy theorists claimed this was a deliberate PR stunt, some scrutinized the department for their alleged lack of sensitivity to the situation. One person asked, “Thank God she was found, but COME ON. Can you be anymore tone deaf?” A second netizen warned, “DON’T EVER PLAY WITH US LIKE THAT AGAIN.”

A third person stated, “Happy for this family. But c’mon, this was cruel.” Another user stated, “You can’t be posting about a missing Nancy at a time like this and say she’s located.” A fifth one said, “The lack of disrespect here is off the chains.” A final one noted, “It was not cool to post this…”

Could you be more tone deaf? Nancy has been located? You are just toying with us at this point — Jay (@GodsSonAtEarth) April 17, 2026

Similarly, many have strongly voiced their criticism in the aftermath of this alleged blunder. Chief Nanos has not yet responded to the backlash from the missing last name. Neither has the Department shared another post with an apology, as some netizens have reportedly demanded online.

However, their heated response comes as a result of the elderly still missing since February 2026. The FBI and Pima County are continuing to investigate both new and old leads to find the 84-year-old.

In addition to leads, the police are also going through hours and hours of security camera footage to get an inkling of who could’ve taken Guthrie. There have also been rewards set up by her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, if any information about her mom leads to a discovery.

However, so far, the Guthrie remains unfortunately undiscovered. Her daughter continues to ask her followers and friends to hope and pray for her mother to be found soon.