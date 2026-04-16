Pete Hegseth Warns of U.S. Strike on Iran if Nuclear Deal Collapses

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared a stern message for Iran. According to Hegseth, U.S. military forces have been deployed in the Middle East to strike Iran again in case there is no peace deal.

Failed negotiations led by JD Vance with Iran did not result in a peace deal. As a result, Donald Trump announced plans to block the Strait of Hormuz and take control of it. The Pentagon is increasing pressure on Iran to agree to a peace deal.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 Secretary of War Pete Hegseth:

As our negotiators have said, you, Iran, can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do for the people of Iran. In the meantime, and for as long as it takes, we will maintain this blockade—successful blockade. But if… pic.twitter.com/mt75rp5VQs — RusWar (@ruswar) April 16, 2026



Hegseth said during the Pentagon briefing, “You, Iran, can choose a prosperous future, a golden ⁠bridge, and we hope that you do for the people of ​Iran. But if Iran chooses ​poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power, and energy.”

He also spoke about Operation Economic Fury, which will impose economic pressure on Iran. The Trump administration hopes for a peace deal, and if it doesn’t go their way, Iran should prepare for economic as well as military pressure.

Hegseth said the U.S. Army was “locked and loaded” and prepared to respond. He said they are watching Iran’s movements as they dig through their military assets and are aware of all their capabilities.

“We’re ready to go at the push of a button.” Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers a direct message to the IRGC: “We’re watching you. Our capabilities are not the same, our military and yours. Remember, this is not a fair fight and we know what military assets you are moving and… pic.twitter.com/GZbOXzB7xO — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) April 16, 2026



Furthermore, he stated, “We are only getting stronger. You can dig out for now, but you can’t reconstitute. But we can.” he added that they are waiting for the command from the president. Hesgeth claimed the U.S. The Navy will intercept any vessel that has the Iranian flag. “If ⁠you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force,” he warned Iran.

So far, no ships have been boarded as 13 turned around seeing the blockade at the Strait. Meanwhile, the oil prices are surging, but Trump called it very good. He said preventing nuclear attack was a trade-off, and the fuel prices will return to normal by the elections.