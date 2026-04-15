Donald Trump Made a Controversial Statement on Rising Oil Prices Amid Iran War

Following controversy over an “AI Jesus” social media post, President Donald Trump has started another one with his new statement in a Fox News interview. He told the host Maria Bartiromo that he’s “very happy” with the surging oil prices.

The rise in oil prices has been linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to market analysts. The United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. While Trump claimed the war would end in four weeks, the chaos is still going on. JD Vance and Jared Kushner were unable to reach a peace deal with Iran held in Pakistan.

Despite a tentative two-week ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz remains shut, impacting the global oil flow. Trump said in the interview, “I mean, honestly, I thought there’d be much, and I was willing to do that, to stop a nuclear weapon from being used against this country or the Middle East, anybody in the Middle East, they were going to take out the Middle East.”

Oil prices spike as Trump plans his own clampdown on Strait of Hormuz and blasts NATO for not helping to defeat Iran: ‘They weren’t there for us’ https://t.co/fJpaOz2uRK — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 13, 2026



He further added, “To stop that, it was certainly worthwhile being much higher than it is right now. If you told me that we were going to be at only 92 a barrel, $92 a barrel, I would have been very surprised. And you know what? I’m very happy. And it’s going to come down very big as soon as it’s over. And I think it can be over very soon. If they’re smart, it will end soon.”

Trump also said gas prices would come down “tremendously” before the election. Currently, the average price is $4/ gallon. Trump said something similar about gas prices during the National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner.

Trump on high oil prices: “They’re not up– I thought, I mean, honestly– I thought they’re be much– and I was willing to do that, to stop a nuclear weapon to be used against this country or the Middle East, to stop that it was certainly worthwhile being much higher than it is… pic.twitter.com/jsAU4FAcgz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2026



He said, “Short term, what we had to do is get rid of the cancer,” referring to the regime. He did not care about the rising gas prices. Another thing he did not care about was the peace deal, as he told the reporters.

Some Americans criticized Trump over the ongoing conflict with Iran on social media. Some critics said the objectives of the war had not been met. Some critics said they were concerned about fuel costs and civilian safety in Iran. In a recent survey, more than 60% were worried about the current situation.