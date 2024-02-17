Odell Beckham Jr. Parties Hard With Strippers a Day Before Kim Kardashian Goes Public About Them

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have been secretly spending time together for several months. Before the reality star's public disclosure of her romance at Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII, there had been rumors that they were dating. However, Beckham Jr's notoriety of being spotted at famous strip clubs preceded the big reveal, according to insiders, the day before his date with the reality star, the Baltimore Ravens star player was seen out having fun with a "ton of girls" at Spearmint Rhino, a Las Vegas strip club. "He was with a crew in there partying secretly. Meek Mill and a bunch of celebrities showed up,” a source exclusively told The US Sun.

“Odell Beckham Jr was at Spearmint Rhino strip club on Friday night before Super Bowl weekend. Metro Boomin was DJing. I didn’t see him get a private lap dance but he was getting a lot of attention," the source revealed. The NFL player has been previously spotted frequenting famous strip clubs across LA and Vegas. The insider went on to say that they saw him at the after-party at the Liv nightclub at the Fontainebleau Hotel about four in the morning, after Metro Boomin's performance.

Another partygoer who was there at the strip club attested to having seen Odell there and attracted attention from a "ton of girls". Even more, a fan who was present at the club took a Snapchat video in which she talked about how she was surprised to see Odell there when she first arrived at the location. "We get to Rhinos and it's cool, we're in the VIP," the fan shared. She continued to state, "Rhino has like a club, then behind glass doors, there's a small VIP room...and Kim Kardashian's current boo or whatever, OBJ or whatever his name is, was there - hella random." The fan also said that the club hosted rapper Future, and there were some "really cute strippers there."

The news follows after the Hulu star appeared to have hinted in a recent blurry social media post that she has been dating the football star. Kardashian posted an Instagram snap of herself catching a football with the caption: "Game time" and a football emoji. In the comments, her sister Khloe Kardashian joked, "I’m rooting for you in the Superbowl."

Fans soon speculated that The Kardashians were subtly confirming the rumors, one fan inquired: "Is this confirming the Odell tea Kim?" while a second fan commented: "OBJ and Kim K," and a third fan said, "She’s confirming new boo." As per InTouch Weekly, the pair have been going out secretly together since July 2023 after first meeting at a Hamptons party hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin.

The couple was caught in passionate PDA recently at a private club, "Last Thursday they both arrived at Birds Street Club in West Hollywood separately but got a table with Khloe and were openly kissing and getting cozy," the source shared further. “Plenty of guests saw them together but it was the perfect date place because it’s a private members club with a strict no-photo policy. The source concluded, “The paparazzi didn’t get them together as they left separately and Kim had her Range Rover brought into the parking garage."