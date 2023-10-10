Amid Their Romance Rumors Travis Kelce’s Niece Shows She Is a ‘Swiftie Tryna Learn Football’

Among the flurry of rumors swirling around Travis Kelce's alleged romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift, a TikTok video shared by Kylie Kelce, wife of Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce, captured a delightful family moment that featured their 4-year-old daughter, Wyatt, showing her love for both football and Taylor Swift.

While the Kelce family was spending time together, Wyatt set out to learn more about the Philadelphia Eagles' roster while watching her father's club play the Los Angeles Rams. Wyatt's interest drove her to enquire about the numerous players on the TV as the adorable mother-daughter combo cuddled on the couch. Kylie patiently and enthusiastically explained each athlete to her daughter, and it was during this session that Wyatt took a particular liking to A.J. Brown's eye-catching pink cleats, as per the reports on Page Six.

The adorable video was posted on TikTok on October 9th and was accompanied by the funny caption, "Just another swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who knows? #GoBirds." It was a subtle reference to Travis's supposed romance with none other than Swift herself.

Travis Kelce’s niece proves she’s a ‘Swiftie tryna learn football’ amid NFL star’s budding romance https://t.co/QKbkL2lE6Q pic.twitter.com/BNuPQ6nmxB — Page Six (@PageSix) October 9, 2023

Swift's support for Travis has enthralled fans in both the music and sports industries since their first sighting last month. Thousands of Swifties have hurried to study everything they can about the NFL, particularly Travis's team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Female viewership in the NFL has increased significantly in recent weeks, and Travis's jersey sales have increased by about 400%.

While Kylie has been mostly silent about her brother-in-law's growing romance with Swift, her husband, Jason, hasn't shied away from making fun of the situation. Jason joked on their podcast, New Heights, that Travis had now been "put on the map" because of his link to the 12-time Grammy winner. Travis acknowledges the additional attention with a hearty laugh.

The New Heights episode aired just days after Swift attended her second Kansas City Chiefs game in a row, which Jason sarcastically attributed to the team's growth in popularity. Swift's enthusiastic presence at the games was observed by both fans and the media, and it further contributed to the mystery surrounding their connection.

While Swift did not attend the Chiefs' game against the Minnesota Vikings, Travis is hopeful for her attendance at the next game. According to a source who spoke with The Messenger, Travis jokingly refers to Taylor as his "good luck charm." However, this newfound romance has benefited more than just Travis. Swift, known for her hard work and dedication, has been spending her time at football games with her friends, cheering on Travis.

The source went on to say, "Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis. She and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there." The insider revealed, "Taylor has worked very hard this last year and It's fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose, and show support."

