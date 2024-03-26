North West Captures Her Mother Kim Kardashian's Candid Moment Sans Makeup in New TikTok Video

There's never a dull moment with North West. The pre-teen is renowned for her filter-less personality and in a new video on TikTok, she leaked her ultra-glamorous mother Kim Kardashian's make-up-free face. The 10-year-old daughter of the SKIMS mogul and rapper Kanye West is already a star on social media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

The mother-daughter duo often share their shenanigans on their joint TikTok account. From doing makeup together to dancing to their favorite tunes, they share many candid moments on the video-making platform. But what caught people's attention even more was Kardashian's bare-faced look, per The Mirror.

She caught her mom's relaxed camera moment as the billionaire was seen chilling in her bed. The pre-teen moved her camera around in many angles to capture Kardashian's reaction. She zoomed in and out but the 43-year-old seemed unfazed and yawned. She captioned the video, "Taking random videos of my mom when she doesn't know Haha."

The video received 1.6 million views and over 25k likes. Other than this, they both have treated fans with their special effects makeup looks on TikTok. More specifically North seems to have mastered this art and her full-face pink makeup gained much traction. In fact, her mother also admitted that the soon-to-be-rapper is a pro.

The pre-teen seems to be a pro at multitasking. In an interview with Allure, Kardashian gushed, "North is really into special effects makeup, and she's really good at it. I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it's like wounds and blood and tons of stuff."

Back in 2022, the 10-year-old pranked her family. The mother of four explained, "And she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene. I cleaned up the kids, but I was really too tired to clean up the whole room," adding, "And they were going to have to do that and they had to get ready to go to bed for school."

Aside from being a prodigious makeup artist, North has wooed fans with her rapping skills. The firstborn of Ye and Kardashian recently launched her own album at the age of 10 named Elementary School Dropout at her rapper dad's album Vultures 2 listening party in Phoenix, Arizona.

The musician in the making gave her first-ever interview, North promised entertaining charts in her new album, "It's going to be great." She has been traveling with her rapper dad across countries, touring and promoting his album alongside stepmom Bianca Censori.

North West earns her first entry on the #Hot100 this week, thanks to her featured credit on @kanyewest & @tydollasign's "Talking" (No. 30).



At 10 years old, she's one of the youngest artists to ever reach the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Kardashian gushed over her daughter on Instagram Stories for becoming one of the youngest music artists to ever chart on Billboard's Hot 100. She took the screenshot of the post and captioned, "My baby," with a string of happy emojis.