Makeup-free Kim Kardashian Gets Kisses From Her Kids, As They Enjoy in The Pool At Her $60M Mansion

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable photo on Instagram featuring her two children, son Saint, 7, and daughter Chicago, 5. The picture captured the Hulu star basking in the summer sunshine with her little ones. The photo showcased Kim Kardashian, 42, standing in the pool of her extravagant $60 million mansion. A massive inflatable water slide added to the fun, extending down to the end of the private pool.

For her summer pool day with her children, Kim opted to go completely makeup-free, exuding a serene expression as she gazed at the camera. On the left side of the picture, she held Chicago in her arms, with the little one's hair tied up in a bun and wearing a wetsuit to stay comfortable in the water. On Kim's other side, Saint was also present, with his swimming goggles pulled up to rest on his forehead. He lovingly placed a kiss on his mom's cheek. Captioning the heartwarming shot with a blue heart, Kim wrote, "Sweet Kisses."

Prior to the serene family time, Kim recently enjoyed a glamorous evening out with Tristan Thompson, aged 34. Despite his controversial cheating scandal involving her sister Khloe Kardashian, aged 39, The Kardashians star has been spotted spending time with the NBA player on multiple occasions. On Friday, July 21, Kim and Tristan had dinner together after attending Lionel Messi's debut game with Inter Miami FC. To the surprise of fans, the two were also seen clubbing together later that night. Adding to the shock, both Kim and Tristan wore matching chic all-black outfits during their outing.

In a delightful new TikTok video shared on Sunday, July 17, Kim Kardashian and her adorable mini-me daughter, North West, displayed their culinary talents as they baked delicious apple pies entirely from scratch. The 42-year-old SKIMS founder, who recently showcased her flawless complexion in a selfie, captured the three-minute video inside the luxurious kitchen of her impressive $60 million Hidden Hills mansion. In the fun-filled clip, the reality star started the baking adventure, standing in front of a large island, elegantly clad in a black robe securely fastened with a belt around her waist. The video has already amassed an impressive 4.4 million views, capturing the hearts of viewers with the adorable mother-daughter baking session.

Inside her luxurious $60 million Hidden Hills estate, the businesswoman filmed the cooking video in her expansive kitchen. The room features a minimalistic design, with plain white walls and flooring. However, certain elements of the space, like the sleek chrome finishes on one countertop and the elegant wooden cabinetry, add a touch of sophistication and style. As reported by People magazine, Kim initially acquired the expansive mansion for $20 million back in 2014 together with her ex-husband, Kanye West. However, during their divorce, she bought out the estate and its contents for $23 million. Fast forward to 2023, the Hidden Hills home's value has skyrocketed to an astonishing $60 million.

