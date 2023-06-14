Christine Brown Confuses Fans With 'Happy' Instagram Story Just Hours After Crying Pictures of Her Went Viral

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is confusing her fans with her recent actions. The TLC personality was spotted crying while pumping gas in Utah without her diamond engagement ring. She had a mysterious black-blue mark on her exposed left arm too. Hours later, she posted 'happy' clips on her Instagram story cooking with her youngest daughter Truely while showing off the "missing" engagement ring.

Earlier, Brown had visibly dumped her sparkly while filling up gas at a local gas station near her home in Lehi, Utah. She was also caught wiping her eyes, appearing to be upset over something. The heartbreaking photos were exclusively obtained by The U.S. Sun.

Brown was dressed casually but appeared to be upset. Her left arm showed a strange bluish mark through the cut-out on her black top. However, the reasons as to why she avoided wearing her engagement ring are unknown at this point. Fans grew concerned when they spotted the reality star enjoying a mother-daughter trip to San Francisco with Truely a few days ago sans the 'special ring' and fiancé David Woolley. Brown posted a series of photos taken at Madame Tussauds, San Francisco, in which her left ring finger is empty. Comments along the lines of "No engagement ring?" "Where's the engagement ring?" "Where's the ring girl?" and "No ring Christine?" soon flooded the comments section of the post. One fan asked, "Are you still engaged?"

Brown remained silent on the comments. Curiously, hours later, after the gas station pictures went viral, the "Sister Wives" star was seen happily cooking with her younger daughter in a series of clips shared on her Instagram story. In the video, the mother-daughter duo was seen preparing a decadent chicken scallopini home-chef meal. Brown can be seen explaining the process to her followers. What caught everyone's attention was that the engagement ring was back on her finger.

Brown and Woolley announced their surprise engagement in mid-April, two months after going public with their relationship. Recently, the reality star was excited about their engagement photoshoot and updated her followers on the same via Instagram stories. "David and I are finally doing our engagement pictures. We found an amazing photographer and an amazing area. There are so many amazing places in Salt Lake City that are just fantastic and beautiful." She then added jokingly: "We've only been engaged for months now."

According to source, the couple have been planning a summer wedding. An insider had earlier revealed that the ceremony is most likely to take place in Utah where Brown and Woolley recently invested in a $770,000 home. "It will be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school."