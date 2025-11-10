No Trouble in Paradise — JD and Usha Vance’s Public Display of Unity Turns Heads at the Marine Corps Ball

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, made an exquisite appearance at the 250th Birthday Ball of the United States Marine Corps. What made instant headlines was how the Vice President and Second Lady did not shy away from making a few playful interactions.

The 41-year-old VP delivered an inspiring speech at the historic event. He even shared exciting stories from his own Marine service days. He honored the enduring brotherhood, integrity, and strength of America’s warfighters. This was the first time a Vice President has attended the event as a Marine veteran, celebrating the Corps’ tradition of “peace through strength.”

JD made a grand entrance to the ceremony with his wife of 11 years on his arm. The crowd cheered and welcomed them with great enthusiasm. Lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed that the couple expressed their playful side. Hickling used her skills to decode the conversation they were having while making their entrance.

🚨 BREAKING: Vice President JD VANCE and Usha Vance just walked out at the Marine Corps Ball for the Marines’ 250th anniversary! That’s 48! 🇺🇸 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3PihV0OsI2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2025

Hickling said, “JD greets several people as they walk through, and says, ‘Hi guys, how are we? Looking proper tonight! How you doing? Guys (gives thumbs up) alright?'” which was followed by Usha declaring, “We’re here!”

JD then replied, “Oh yes,” before his wife planted a kiss on his cheek. Usha then shared, “I’d like to go here,” referring to where she planned to sit at the event, as JD joked, “Together or on your own?”

The Vice President then shared a gleaming smile and said, “You’re not going away.” He also playfully shouldered her with a nod and added, “You gave me the angle.” Nicola summed up her analysis, pointing, “This light and affectionate exchange captures the couple’s easy chemistry as they enter the ballroom.

“Usha’s ‘We’re here’ feels like a simple acknowledgment of arrival, a moment of shared relief and readiness before stepping into the ballroom. J.D. Vance’s playful teasing, particularly his final line ‘you gave me the angle,‘ suggests they’re aware of the cameras and enjoying the attention with humour and composure.”

BREAKING 🚨 Vice President Vance and Second Lady Usha just entered the Marine Corps Ball ❤️ JD Vance will be the NEXT President LET’S GO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qic6uTkJ4e — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 9, 2025

When JD Vance made his speech later at the event, he had the crowd by surprise. He shared the story of meeting a 99-year-old Iwo Jima veteran earlier in the evening. The Marine had teased him about his beard, and JD said, “I’m the vice president of the United States, and this guy is busting my b—- for having a beard.” He laughed and added, “That, my friends, is what the Marine Corps does — it keeps us honest.”

The VP constantly paid tribute to Marines of every generation throughout his speech, “from the young to the old, from the lance corporals born in 2006 to the veterans of Iwo Jima.” He also expressed to the audience that he was “proud” of each Marine and promised, “We’re going to keep on winning America’s wars for the next 250 years.”

JD Vance even vowed in a moment of resolve that the leaders of America would never again send troops into a harm’s way without complete clarity of mission and support for those in the field.