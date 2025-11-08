Nasty Rumors JD Vance and His Family Can’t Seem to Escape

JD Vance’s rise in U.S. politics has been exceptional. Only a few politicians in modern history have risen as quickly and high as Vance. Let’s reminisce about the year 2016, when Vance was struggling as a venture capitalist and releasing his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.

Fast forward to 2025, and JD Vance became Vice President of the United States. Since his election, the media has kept his personal and professional life under constant scrutiny. Vance’s name, along with his wife Usha and grandmother, has been linked to innumerable rumors. Here are a few worst rumors that JD Vance and his family can never escape.

Divorce rumors about Usha and JD Vance definitely top the list. In 2013, at Yale Law School, Vance met Usha Chilukuri, a San Diego, California native born to Telugu Indian immigrants. Their relationship blossomed, and in the year 2014, they tied the knot. However, in 2025, a TikTok video reported breaking news that Usha had filed for a divorce. The video instantly went viral, solely based on the fact that Vance did not mention Usha in a Mother’s Day post on X, and her failure to make a post on his birthday.

🚨 BREAKING: VP JD Vance reportedly considering divorcing wife to safeguard his 2028 presidential bid. The White House is concerned that some MAGA supporters may withdraw their backing for Vance due to his wife’s Indian heritage, The WSJ reports. pic.twitter.com/ZdZkGynSRg — Posts By Feds (@SuspectFed) November 4, 2025

Even though gossip around celebrities is nothing new or surprising, this rumor gained massive attention and still sticks with the couple. One 2024 Threads post claimed, “Vance, twice divorced, chastised others for divorcing like changing underwear.”

Another weird rumor that broke the internet was Vice President’s eyeliner images. During a run-up to the General Election, a rumor circulated that the former Ohio senator wears eyeliner around his eyes. It hardly took any time for social media to explode with posts, memes, and comments.

Photojournalist Zach Roberts: “I really thought people were joking about this, but then I photographed him last week. Vance 100% does wear eyeliner.” pic.twitter.com/e9S2QA4WEs — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 3, 2024

Even former Republican congressman George Santos, who himself is a controversial figure, was compelled to address the eyeliner rumors. He wrote via X in 2024, “Vance does NOT use eyeliner. I’ve met him in person before he was a senator, and I can confirm he has long eyelashes and they cast a shadow on his waterline when in studios full of lights.”

Makeup artist Joseph Carrillo wrote, “Okay, I’m not saying he’s wearing eyeliner, but there might have been a lash tint involved.” Troy Surratt, another celebrity makeup artist, wrote, “Based on what we’ve come to know about JD Vance … I find it hard to believe that he would let a makeup artist anywhere near his lashes.”

Read over half of J.D. Vance’s book “Hillbilly Elegy” last night His description of the erosion of his formerly bustling Rust Belt town is so familiar. Steel companies shuttered, shops decayed, Victorian mansions formerly owned by glass, paper, brick, and steel tycoons falling… pic.twitter.com/opXwHOT5BW — Amy (@amytheartist) October 3, 2024

Whether you agree or disagree with JD’s political ideologies, but one can’t deny that his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, was a phenomenon. The memoir talks about his Appalachian family, which attracted readers with its impactful tales.

One of the most talked about stories was that of “Mamaw,” who threatened to set her husband on fire using gasoline if he came back home drunk again. However, one of his family members believes that the actual incident was a lot less dramatic. The individual, in one of his statements, had said that the fluid used was lighter fluid and not gasoline.