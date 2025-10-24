JD Vance Is at the Receiving End of Repeated Boos – And He’s Not Taking It Well

U.S. Vice President JD Vance seems to be in constant conflict with the public — rarely appearing anywhere without facing criticism, booing, or a wave of negativity. Unlike Donald Trump, being thick-skinned in the face of all criticism, the same cannot be said for Vance, who is known to be extra sensitive towards all such matters. Of course, he does ensure there are immediate damage controls to incidents like these; however, the amount of hatred JD Vance has received has, for one, been incredibly harsh and relatively consistent.

Whether alone or along with his wife, Usha Vance, the U.S. Vice President has had a fair share of booing to his name. One of the latest incidents of such public behavior occurred in March 2025, when the Vances were out for a quiet night watching the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Centre.

The moment JD and Usha Vance stepped inside, they were greeted by a chorus of boos. A video recording of the incident by Andrew Roth, the global affairs correspondent for The Guardian, showed how the two of them remained unbothered, as they laughed and chatted with each other, irrespective of all the booing that happened around them. In fact, they even took a wave at everyone, even though the people were not big fans of the Vances.

Well, there are still reasons that explain the kind of public booing that JD Vance was targeted with. The couple arrived at the venue shortly after the U.S. President took over as board chair and canceled several performances deemed “too woke” by Trump’s standards. So there is a possibility that the boos were not targeted at them alone. A second reason might also be that the remaining audiences at the Kennedy Centre were already irritated with the alarming waiting period and endless security screening, which only caused the event to be delayed considerably.

Another striking example of JD Vance meeting with a negative response happened when he decided to pay a visit to Washington D.C.’s Union Station. This appearance also came about at a time when Donald Trump had already deployed the National Guard to D.C. in August 2025. JD, along with Pete Hegseth and Stephen Miller, joined for a photo-op at the Shake Shack Union Station along with the guards that had been deployed. However, the minute JD Vance stepped inside the station and walked through, there was a roaring jeer against him, and there was at least one person who shouted and asked him to debunk the biggest rumor about him having been intimate with a couch.

While there weren’t any immediate changes noticed in JD Vance’s face after hearing such a comment, it was not clear whether he was bothered or not. However, netizens were sure that the person who hurled the comment directly towards him felt a little out of line. Interestingly, later on, as he spoke inside Shake Shack, he did mention the derogatory comment with the words ‘a few crazy liberals who are screaming at the vice president’.

Other incidents of facing booing in public include moments when he and his family directly came across protestors who lined up on streets to show their dismissal over his mere presence in the area. In March 2025, people took to the streets holding signs and belts as the Vances visited Vermont for a ski vacation. So much so were the protests that they had to change hotels eventually. Later on, when JD and his wife, Usha, stepped out for sushi at a San Diego restaurant, protestors were quick to surround the building. In another incident, the same month, JD Vance and his family felt the heat of protestors directly as they visited Disneyland.

Well, agree or not, these repeated incidents that have happened extensively over time clearly prove that JD Vance isn’t exactly a person who is universally beloved. What stands out most is how openly people express their dislike for him — through protests, public taunts, and constant criticism. And what’s more alarming is that these incidents are not just restricted to America; it seems wherever JD Vance goes, the criticism and booing follow.