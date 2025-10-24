Trump Calls 7 Million Americans ‘Lowlifes’ and ‘Paid Agitators’ — Furious Protesters Joke, “Where Do I Send My Invoice?”

Donald Trump has finally addressed the “No Kings” protest while claiming that people were “paid” to show up. People gathered in hordes to oppose the President and his decisions, which have been deemed unconstitutional by many. In a recent appearance, the 79-year-old labeled the protestors who partook in the march as “lowlifes.”

According to the BBC, nearly 7 million people gathered in New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami last Saturday. Many protestors carried boards that read “Democracy not Monarchy” and “The Constitution is not Optional” written on them.

No Kings protests across the country were peaceful, safe, and widely attended. Nearly 7 million people showed up to protest Trump’s illegal, cruel, and deeply unpopular policies. This is America. No kings. pic.twitter.com/oozTzPx3qf — Rep. Becca Balint (@RepBeccaB) October 19, 2025

The protests, which were started to oppose some of the policies and decisions taken by the Trump administration, are gaining more and more traction. Protestors have repeatedly accused Trump of acting like a monarch and less like a President. The protest was named the “No Kings” protest in line with the allegations against the 79-year-old.

Trump’s decision to federalize the National Guard and make them march into mostly Democratic-led states has been the move that was met with the most criticism. National Guard troops were seen making way into several states even after resistance from the state’s leaders.

The President addressed the march and called the protestors “radical left lunatics.”

“Where do these people come from?” he questioned. He went on to answer his own question by speculating that the protestors were all paid.

“I guess they are paid a lot of money,” he further added. He labeled the march as “ridiculous.” The President then claimed that the people who were protesting weren’t a “representative” of the United States.

🚨BREAKING: Trump pathetically gaslights about the SEVEN MILLION Americans who protested him. TRUMP: “I saw that ridiculous march…many of them are total lowlifes. These are people that are paid agitators.” We weren’t paid. We hate your guts for FREE.

pic.twitter.com/p2QnFxdoHD — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 23, 2025

Trump also called the masses gathered to protest “lowlifes.” He went on to claim that the group was just “paid agitators.” Netizens were quick to give their two cents in response to the President’s remarks.

“Enough. Seven million marched — he calls us “paid agitators.” Who needs a paycheck to hate a tyrant?” one wrote. “Seriously! I’m guessing by any normal demographic characteristics of “lowlifes” that description is far more likely to fit his followers than those who protested!” another added.

Can someone tell me where to apply for this “paid protester” job? I’ve been doing it pro bono for years. 😭 — KingPaypay 📱 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Paypay0826) October 23, 2025

A third user who claimed to be present at several protests noted how they were never approached for any payments. Another user accused the President of lying for free. “I was protesting in Atlanta, where do I need to send my invoice?” one user clapped back.