‘For the Epsteinth Time’ – Donald Trump Protesters Turn Fury Into Comedy Gold at Massive ‘No Kings’ Rallies”

While Donald Trump skipped off to Mar-a-Lago this weekend, his shadow loomed large across America, and the globe, as more than 2,600 “No Kings” protests erupted. In places like Washington, Lisbon, London, and Los Angeles, demonstrators marched to reject what critics call the current US administration’s “slide into authoritarianism.”

The rallies were touted as the largest coordinated anti-Trump demonstration ever. They follow June’s first “No Kings” protest, which drew around 5 million people. This time, the sequel came with more wit, more humor, and a bolder message: the public isn’t crowning anyone king — especially not Donald J. Trump! From fake royal costumes to slogans roasting everything from Trump’s hair to his handling of the courts, protesters were seen wielding satire as their sword of democracy.

Below are five of the shadiest, funniest, and most viral signs that summed up the mood!

HOLY SHIT! JD Vance, Donald Trump, Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller in attendance at the No Kings rally in DC pic.twitter.com/szXzS9q7Ae — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 18, 2025

1. “IMPEACH TRUMP AGAIN”

Three demonstrators in orange prison jumpsuits in Washington, D.C., posed as Stephen Miller, Vice President JD Vance, and Donald Trump. Above them? “IMPEACH TRUMP AGAIN” was written on a huge sign. It wasn’t subtle. Praised for its dedication to the bit, it became an X (formerly Twitter) meme — because one more impeachment just sounds so much more satisfying than one.

2. “For the Epsteinth Time… NO KINGS”

Some of the signs were cutting. This one went right to the heart. One placard said, “For the Epsteinth time… NO KINGS,” amid renewed rage over Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in the Epstein case. It was a solar eclipse of a sign — rare, bright, and impossible to ignore. Protest humor can still sting like truth, as shown by a slogan that paired moral outrage with sarcasm and spread widely across social media.

3. “NO KINGS, JUST DRAG QUEENS”

With this one, LGBTQ+ activists took on a sting. From New York to Berlin, “NO KINGS, JUST DRAG QUEENS” became popular in response to Trump’s attacks on queer and trans rights. Handmade crowns, glitter beards, and feather boas made the streets into a carnival of rebellion. It has awakened many to the fact that drag has always been political, and as a remedy to fantasies about a MAGA monarchy.

4. “Hands Off My Democracy or There Will Be Hell Toupee”

When the hair jokes start to fly, you know it’s a protest against Trump. “Hands Off My Democracy or There Will Be Hell Toupee,” a clever pun, was seen across many cities. It’s the kind of wordplay that would make even Shakespeare roll his eyes in approval; it’s funny and cringe. Within hours, the sign went viral, proof that humor is sturdy while democracy is fragile.

5. “KEEP YOUR TINY HANDS OFF…” (Everything, basically!)

Some people are unwilling to choose just one issue, and to be honest, they shouldn’t have to. “KEEP YOUR TINY HANDS OFF Healthcare Climate Laws Free Speech Colleges DEI Constitution Cities Immigrants Voting Rights Economy States Late Night TV Hosts (or else!!).” It was somewhat of a scroll, but the point was the chaotic energy. Under the guise of a rant, it was a protest that addressed the scale of the complaints under Donald Trump’s leadership.

As chants echoed from Pennsylvania Avenue to Lisbon’s Praça do Comércio, it was clear these rallies were a movement flexing its creative power. Trump’s Fox News defense didn’t help much, especially as he’s shared memes of himself crowned in gold. Whether you laughed or rolled your eyes, the “No Kings” crowd knows how to make a point, and make it viral!