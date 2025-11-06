JD Vance’s Bizarre Typo in GOP To-Do List After Election Losses Has Everyone Talking

JD Vance was recently ridiculed by all sides of the political spectrum after sharing a typo-filled to-do list for Republicans on how to recover from their humiliating defeat.

“I think it’s idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states‚” Vance wrote on X. His tweet came after the GOP faced a crushing defeat in gubernatorial, local, and legislative races across the country.

Vance attempted to rally his dejected party and shared a point-by-point to-do list on how to get the party back on track. The vice president started his list by praising conservative activist Scott Presler and right-wing organization Turning Point USA for their commendable efforts to register voters. However, Vance misspelt Presler’s first and last names, calling him “Scot Pressler.”

“I care about my fellow citizens–particularly young Americans–being able to afford a decent life, I care about immigration and our sovereignty, and I care about establishing peace overseas so our resources can be focused at home,” Vance finished off his list. “If you care about those things too, let’s work together.”

I think it’s idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states, but a few thoughts: 1) Scot Pressler, TPUSA, and a bunch of others have been working hard to register voters. I said it in 2022, and I’ve said it repeatedly since: our coalition is “lower propensity” and… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 5, 2025

Reporters reached out to White House and representatives of Vance, but they did not receive any comment. Critics from both parties discussed what went wrong with the vice president’s plan of action in the comments and remarks to his post.

Liberal commentator and former speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, Jon Favreau, wrote a list of his own. “Good luck turning them out without the only talented politician in your party on the ballot,” Favreau put as the number one point.

Van Lathan Jr., a podcaster and journalist, gave a simple reply to Vance’s tweet with a bunch of laughing-crying face emojis. What’s even embarrassing is that even Republicans did not spare Vance and questioned his strategies.

1) Good luck turning them out without the only talented politician in your party on the ballot 2) Is Rome the reference you want to use as you build a $300 million ballroom to go with your gold-plated renovations while imposing a sales tax and cutting off food assistance? 3)… https://t.co/pLrujvA4BR — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 5, 2025

Self-described conservative Christian blogger Jackie Chea expressed her disagreement with Vance’s approach to internal feuding. He remarked that the Republican “infighting is tragic, but it isn’t stupid. Some things are worth fighting over, and the soul of your party is one of them.”

Another conservative X account wrote: “JD. You guys have to stop lying to us about the economy. Groceries are not cheaper, people are being laid off, and manufacturing has not returned in any significant amount.”

The November 4 losses have rattled the MAGA world, despite Vance’s reassurance that there’s no cause to fear. In the results post-mortem, MAGA host Dr. Gina Loudon has repeatedly urged Trump to “come home” and concentrate on domestic matters. “People are feeling completely disabled economically,” she remarked.

Seems like it’s been a rough day for the Vice President, and that’s apart from the internet mess. Cory Bowman, Vance’s half-brother, was recently accused of potential voter fraud. He even lost the Cincinnati mayoral race by a landslide, 56 points to Democrat Aftab Pureval.