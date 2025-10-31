JD Vance Reacts to Claim He Threw Wife Usha’s “Religion Under the Bus,” Calls It “Disgusting”

Not a day goes by without Vice President JD Vance being slammed for his problematic statements, both online and offline. Vance became the object of the Internet’s attention (and not in a good way) after his controversial statement about his wife and former lawyer, Usha Vance, went viral. In his recent speech, Vance said that he hopes Usha, who is a Hindu, will one day embrace his faith, for which he was massively slammed online.

Now, Vance has responded to a critic on X. An X user shared a video clip of Vance’s controversial statement, and he asked the Vice President, “It’s weird to throw your wife’s religion under the bus, in public, for a moment’s acceptance by groypers.”

Labeling the same as a “disgusting comment,” Vance penned a long note defending his statement and went on to explain what he actually meant. “It’s hardly been the only one along these lines,” Vance said.

What a disgusting comment, and it’s hardly been the only one along these lines. First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I’m a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn’t going to avoid the question. Second, my… https://t.co/JOzN7WAg3A — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 31, 2025

In his X post, Vance explained that the question was pressed by a person stationed next to him at a public event about his interfaith marriage and he had to answer it. “First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I’m a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn’t going to avoid the question,” Vance said in his defense.

Vance went on to explain that his wife, Usha Vance, who is the “most amazing blessing” of his life, has no plans of converting to Christianity. “Second, my Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings. My wife–as I said at the TPUSA–is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago,” Vance continued.

The 41-year-old Vice President explained in his X entry how interfaith marriages work and wrote, “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage–or any interfaith relationship–I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I’ll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she’s my wife.”

Vance also claimed that “posts like this wreak of anti-Christian bigotry,” referring to the one shared by the user who questioned him. “Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing, and anyone who’s telling you otherwise has an agenda,” Vance signed off his long post with these words.

JD Vance and Usha Vance often make headlines amid rumors of a strained marriage. However, the couple has managed to dismiss the rumors by their frequent public appearances together.

Recently, MSNBC host Jen Psaki, who previously worked as a White House press secretary under President Joe Biden’s term, took a swipe at Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance’s marriage. Jen Peski talked about the Vice President’s wife Usha Vance on a podcast, saying, “I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife. Are you okay? Please blink four times. We’ll come over here. We’ll save you.”

REPORTER: Former WH press secretary Jen Psaki said your wife needs to be “saved” from you. JD VANCE: REPORTER: How do you feel about that? VANCE: It’s disgraceful – but of course, the second lady can speak for herself. I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife. I at least… pic.twitter.com/msZMUZBVV9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2025

Vance responded to the MSNBC host’s statement, calling it “disgraceful.” JD Vance said, “It’s disgraceful – but of course, the Second Lady can speak for herself. I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife. I at least hope my wife feels the same about me! I’m very lucky to go on this journey with a very loving wife, to keep on serving the country together. And I’m honored to have Usha by my side on this trip in particular, but always.”

JD and Usha Vance are college sweethearts. The two met at Yale Law School, and they tied the knot in 2014. They got married as per Christian and Hindu rituals. The couple are parents to three kids.