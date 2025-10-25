JD Vance Channels Trump’s Awkward Marriage Energy — Are the Vances the Next Trump-Like Couple?

JD Vance and Usha Vance’s marriage continues to be under the spotlight as the Vice President recently made an awkward slip about his wife, which brought to mind comparisons with President Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump.

This came after Jen Psaki, former White House Press Secretary, made an off-color joke about Usha possibly needing rescuing from her marriage during the October 21 episode of I’ve Had It. Conservative outlets could not let this go for obvious reasons, leading Fox News to ask JD Vance about it just two days later.

When confronted with Psaki’s remarks, Vance seemed caught off guard. He rolled his eyes and said, “Of course, the second lady can speak for herself.” He added, “I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife, and I know — at least I hope — that my wife feels the same about me.” His hesitant answer naturally raised some eyebrows.

The response echoed a similar moment from Trump in 2024. After surviving an assassination attempt that left him injured, Laura Ingraham asked Trump about Melania’s response.

Surprisingly, the President was not really certain about what to say, as he replied with a hesitant tone, saying, “She can’t really even talk about it…[which] means she likes me, or she loves me.” The fact that both these men are really not sure about how their partners feel about them says a lot about their marriages.

It should be noted here that divorce rumors have been swirling around the Trumps and the Vances in 2025. Melania and Trump’s marriage seem to be on thin ice as Melania continues her distant and low-profile. She avoids the spotlight and has also been absent from various major events and her dynamic with Trump has also appeared cold at times in the public.

🚨Usha Vance, wife of JD Vance, is reportedly seeking a divorce, according to Jen Psaki. JD Vance, who campaigned hard as a family-values conservative, now faces a very public personal upheaval. Politics and personal life rarely stay separate, and this will definitely fuel… pic.twitter.com/XQGeM198Sf — TheCommonVoice (@MaxRumbleX) October 22, 2025

Similarly, JD Vance and Usha also do not seem to be doing great as a couple. Since they arrived in Washington, D.C., their lives have changed dramatically to accommodate JD’s political career. Usha appears to have regrets about her role as the second lady. There have been several whispers of divorce circulating around them as well.

Moreover, JD’s behavior hasn’t helped matters. He’s had moments that made things awkward for Usha. For instance, he publicly praised another woman, which obviously didn’t sit well. On another occasion, JD changed Usha’s travel plans so he could join her on a trip to Greenland. Such acts of putting himself fast is bound to take a toll on his marriage.

Given how JD is in awe of President Trump, it seems that he is following his footsteps in matters of the heart as well. However, Trump and Melania are not really the ideal couple to get inspired from and therefore, if JD is indeed trying to deal with his marriage the way Trump does, it does not seem like a very wise decision.

Usha Vance has repeatedly mentioned in public that she is really not happy with the way their family’s life has turned out to be after JD got so actively into politics. Now, with JD’s uncertainty about his wife’s feelings and Usha’s clear displeasure at various aspects of their marriage, it would be interesting to see where the couple heads ultimately.