JD and Usha Vance Put on a Show of Love at Marine Corps Ball After Conversion Controversy

There has been a recent speculation concerning the US VP as well as the Second lady, JD, and Usha Vance, concerning that they are at odds, which might have resulted in their appearance at the Marine Corps Ball on Saturday, which was organized at the Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia. What is in talks from this particular stunt is that the power couple might want to shut all the critic downs. JD Vance and his wife dressed to the nines and sashayed into the ballroom, and not to mention that they were greeted with cheers, too.

They featured a tuxedo and a black-and-white floor-length gown, respectively, and they entered the event holding hands. Both of them had smiles on their face, and waved towards the people, but despite all of that, remains the context of Vance’s statement, which says that he’d like for his wife to convert from Hinduism to Catholicism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Second Lady Usha Vance (@slotus)

Vance spoke to a group of college students on Nov. 8, and said, “Do I hope that eventually she is somehow moved by what I was moved by in church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.” He further stated, ”But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”

Experts state that it is a disrespectful thing that includes pressuring your partner to convert and can eventually damage a relationship. The author of Being Both: Embracing Two Religions in One Interfaith Family, Susan Katz Miller, talked with reporters regarding this matter as she stated, “To respect your partner and everything they bring to the marriage — every part of their identity — is integral to the kind of honesty that you need to have in a marriage.”