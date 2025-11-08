Moments When Usha Vance’s Pants Stole the Spotlight — for Better or Worse

Second Lady Usha Vance became quite the hot topic of discussion when she was sworn in as the Second Lady of the United States alongside Vice President and her husband, JD Vance. People were curious to know all about the poised, dignified lady who was confident, had impressive credentials, and supported her husband fiercely.

The mother of three has juggled her roles as being a mother, a wife, and a second lady with near perfection while being in the spotlight. While navigating the political spotlight, she keeps her opinions more private, embraces a sense of authenticity, and portrays the perfect example of modesty and class.

Usha Vance’s fashion choices have been widely praised in media circles, perfectly complementing her role as Second Lady. Who else admires her in this position? pic.twitter.com/xLLeGKw1tX — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) January 22, 2025

That authenticity, however, has led to a few major fashion hits and misses. On her best days, Usha Vance has even been compared to First Lady Melania Trump with chic, understated elegance. At a fall 2024 campaign event, Usha wore hot pink capris paired with a simple black top. While the color choice was playful, the pants’ odd peplum-like ruffle at the waist made the silhouette look awkward.

The way Usha holds JD Vance’s hand is what most men dream of. She adores him with all of her body language, including how she’s crossing her legs. pic.twitter.com/fBNQQlp0YN — Reseth (@ResethO) November 2, 2025

To make matters worse, her blingy gem-studded heels clashed with the outfit’s otherwise casual vibe. In October 2025, during a visit to Camp Pendleton, Usha tried to modernize her look with leather pants. Initially stylish, the outfit did not hit the spot due to an unflattering hem that stopped awkwardly above her ankles, throwing off her proportions.

Usha Vance wears the pants and the “jeans” in the family. pic.twitter.com/qBmOHHrj3j — Big D Democrat 🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@BigD_Democrat) August 21, 2025

Similarly, a few months earlier, during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with the Irish Prime Minister, Usha surprised onlookers with robin-egg-blue pants instead of the traditional green. Her inspiration, surprisingly, came from Kate Middleton, who wore “St. Patrick’s blue” in 2023. However, since the holiday has featured green for over two centuries, many felt Usha Vance’s choice was a bit too much.

Usha Vance’s October 2025 trip to Israel also raised eyebrows when she donned a white front-slit pantsuit. While the high slits made the look intentional rather than sloppy, fashion critics argued it would have been more timeless with a tailored cut. Finally, in September 2025, Usha posted a photo of herself reading to children. Still, it was her geometric diamond-print pants that stood out.

Yesterday, Vice President JD Vance was photographed sitting next US Second Lady Usha Vance, while signing a guestbook during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog. The meeting took place at the Beit Hanassi presidential residence #SLOTUS pic.twitter.com/ZFQZAmDWSA — Remoulade Sauce (@Remisagoodboy) October 23, 2025

Many people believe that, as a Second Lady, she must have the best and top-class team of fashion advisors to lean on in terms of picking up her top looks. Still, in reality, she’s just like one of us. In her conversation with McCain on the Citizen McCain podcast, Usha Vance shared that she turns to a trusted group of friends for fashion advice.

Usha Vance shows how to wear pants and be a lady, too. pic.twitter.com/YvT8hqVgsx — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) February 11, 2025

“I have this text thread of friends that I work with,” she explained. “One of them works in the fashion industry and loves picking out outfits and suggesting ideas; she’s been a huge help.” That friend is reportedly Isabella Nardone, who has been referred to as Usha’s informal stylist. While not officially on staff, she and two others. One was a neighbor, the other a childhood friend from her close-knit circle.

Reportedly, Usha Vance even took photos of all her clothing and uploaded them to a wardrobe app that helps her plan outfits. Sounds relatable, doesn’t it? We told you, she is just like us! Sustainable and smart.

Another thing she skips doing is matching with her husband. Many couples may stick to one theme; color coordinating with their better halves, but Usha’s fashion choices are often hers. She’s not bothered to follow the rest of the MAGA ladies and suffer from the MAGA effect, and that says a lot about her bold personality and individualistic goals.