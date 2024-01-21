Here Are Nikki Haley's Major Flip-Flops Regarding Donald Trump

The flip-flop, often seen as the quintessential act of political betrayal, involves a politician expressing one stance and later advocating the opposite to persuade their constituents. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley's political journey began in South Carolina's state house, eventually leading to her becoming the state's first female governor in 2011. However, over the past few years, she has displayed a degree of inconsistency in her stance towards Donald Trump, oscillating between criticism and praise. Here are four notable instances where Haley shifted her position to the 45th President.

1. Presidential Campaign Of 2016

Haley holds a less favorable view of Trump, as evident from her sharp criticisms during his 2016 presidential campaign. CNN reported her expressing that Trump embodies everything a governor would not desire in a president. It wasn't the inaugural occasion where Haley took a jab at Trump. “Every time someone criticizes him, he goes and makes a political attack back. That’s not who we are as Republicans. That’s not what we do," Haley said in 2015. She didn't hold back in criticizing Trump's proposal for a border wall and his stances on immigration. Despite this, leading up to the general election, Haley stated her intention to cast her vote for Trump.

2. United Nations Ambassador

Amidst criticism directed at Trump for not firmly denouncing Russian election interference, Haley adopted a firm stance against the country's actions. Furthermore, Trump deemed NATO obsolete initially, but Haley emphasized the significance of the alliance for their security. Despite her occasional divergence from Trump, Haley independently resigned from her post in 2018, earning praise in a farewell speech from the President. Time Magazine reported instances where she distanced herself from Trump, but her book published the same year showed unwavering support for the Trump presidency.

3. The Attack On The U.S. Capitol On January 6th, 2021

Haley held Trump responsible for the tragic events of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, asserting that the GOP could forge ahead without him. “When President Trump had the opportunity to stop it when he had the opportunity to say – the bully pulpit matters, people listen – he didn’t,” Haley said, as reported by USA Today. She also said, “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.” Yet, by October 2021, her perspective appeared to shift as she highlighted Trump's capacity to successfully endorse and propel formidable candidates into the political arena.

4. Presidential Campaign Of 2024

Haley also revised her stance on how her ex-boss's campaign intentions might impact her own. As reported by The Hill, during a press conference, she mentioned that she would endorse Trump if he decides to run in 2024. She said, “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it. That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made.” Nonetheless, Haley is actively preparing for her campaign. There remains a chance that she may reconsider her commitment not to compete against the former President.

