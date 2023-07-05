Donald Trump’s Past Remarks on Indicted Presidents During 2016 Presidential Campain Come Back to Bite Him

Former President Donald Trump expressed strong opposition to the idea of a candidate running for president while under investigation in 2016, seven years before he was detained twice on felony charges during his presidential campaign.

Trump attacked Hillary Clinton in 2016 remarks that were uncovered by CNN's KFile on Monday, saying she had "no right" to run for president as she was under federal investigation for handling classified information on a private email server while she was secretary of state, per HuffPost.

Also Read: Ex-aide Stephanie Grisham Claims That Donald Trump Showed Sensitive Documents to Mar-A-Lago Diners

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Pennington

At a campaign event on November 5, 2016, Trump remarked in Reno, Nevada, “We could very well have a sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial. It would grind government to a halt.” On Nov. 3, 2016, at a different event in Concord, North Carolina, Trump asserted that if Clinton won the election while being investigated, it would “create an unprecedented constitutional crisis that would cripple the operations of our government”. She has no right to be running,” he said.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, was charged with 37 felonies last month in relation to how he handled sensitive records after leaving the White House. Federal prosecutors presented proof that he intentionally broke the law, hindered their investigation, and withheld key documents despite repeated attempts by the government to get them back. In a second case concerning an alleged plot to conceal an affair through hush money payments in order to influence the 2016 presidential election, the Manhattan District Attorney's office charged him with 34 felonies in April.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Also Read: Oath Keeper Founder Warns Donald Trump: “You’re Going to Be Found Guilty if You Try to Go to Trial”

There were no accusations made against Clinton. Even though the Justice Department's investigation found that her office had handled sensitive information with "extremely careless," investigators came to the conclusion that she had not acted with criminal intent. Trump has often demanded that rivals and enemies who are accused of handling confidential information improperly be prosecuted and imprisoned.

Prosecutors used some of his public remarks on the matter to support their indictment of him last month. The memo included quotes from Trump's 2016 campaign speeches about the significance of protecting secret material, indicating that he was aware of the consequences of doing otherwise. On September 6, 2016, Trump stated, "We can’t have someone in the Oval Office who doesn’t understand the meaning of the word confidential or classified.”

Also Read: Chris Christie Predicts Donald Trump ‘Will Show Up’ at the Debates: “His Ego Won’t Permit Him Not To”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Pennington

Trump had made headlines by recently ranting incoherently about his arrest. According to Raw Story, the former president of the United States vowed that he would get revenge and free America from the "villains," in this case, law enforcement. He made mention of his desire to rid the country of all globalists, radicals, communists, socialists, and so on. Trump then went on to accuse a number of "ists" of being responsible for everything that has allegedly done the most harm to him. He blasted law enforcement harshly and even found fault with an electric car.

More from Inquisitr

Caitlyn Jenner Slams Desantis’ ‘New Low’ for Campaign Video Targeting Trump’s Comments on LGBTQ Rights

Donald Trump Vows to 'Liberate America' in a New Rant Slamming Law Enforcement