Nick Cannon Was 16 When He Attended Diddy's Party and Shared What He Saw: "Bad Boy Parties Were..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Nick Cannon was a teenager when he first experienced one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' wild parties. In the wake of the rapper's arrest in sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and male prostitution charges, several people, including a few comedians and talk show hosts have spoken up about Diddy's infamous 'Freak-offs' that are at the center of the sexual allegations against him.

The TV host appeared in a recent episode of The Breakfast Club podcast, where he admitted attending Diddy's notorious soirees. "I have even been to one when I was a kid, like 16, 17, standing outside," he said, recalling how he was anxiously waiting to get an entry into one of the time's most legendary events.

"I've lived my truth. I remember standing outside, you know, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York. Like how the 'One More Chance' video looks, that was real stuff out here, like people standing at the door, who can get in and stuff. Bad Boy parties were official in New York in the late '90s. Everybody gets scared to talk because they probably got something to hide." Cannon said, as per E! News. Meanwhile, Cannon said he had nothing to hide, saying, "I don't drink, I don't do drugs. I've never been drunk in my life." But he didn't elaborate on what happened inside Diddy's star-studded bashes.

Cannon's comments came amid Diddy's arrest on September 16 after prosecutors alleged the rapper and his associates facilitated the freak-off parties for their high-profile clients like Hollywood A-listers and politicians. In their lawsuits, they further accused him of stocking them with drugs, baby oil, and other lubricants, the supplies of which the officials found during raids of Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions in March, as per The New York Times.

Meanwhile, on a lighter note, the 44-year-old posted a hilarious sketch after Diddy's September arrest featuring bottles of baby oil imitating the scene from the raids alongside fellow comedian Natalie Friedman, who enters the studio, greeting Cannon, "Hey, Nick, What's up?" and gives a grossed out expression seeing plenty of baby oil bottles. Cannon jokingly explains, "I've got 12 kids, I need this." To which, Friedman responds, "Oh, yeah, well, I just had a baby, I'll take one," and grabs a bottle while humorously saying, "No Diddy."

Unlike Cannon, other influential names who were once photographed partying with Diddy, are silent in the wake of the rapper's mounting legal woes. But, comedian Jeff Wittek didn't shy away from talking about the Last Night star's freak-offs which he attended back in 2010 in Miami.

"It was like eight stories high and it just kept going up, and the higher you went, the weirder s--t was going on," recounted Wittek. "I saw live sex happen that night. That's the first time I saw that happen ever in my life. And did I partake? No, but I got f--king drunk there," adding, "It's just crazy. I was literally there. I lived through it."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)