Eminem Disses Kanye West and Sean Diddy Combs in His New Album, Fans Call it 'Album of the Year'

Eminem ended his music drought by releasing a 19-track album titled The Death of Slim Shady on July 12th after four years. Well-known for his contentious rapping, he has stomped out competitors Sean Diddy Combs and Kanye West. However, fans gushed over the lyrics and labeled his work 'Album of the Year' on X, "Cannot stop listening to this album it's literally from start to finish! It's literally the top 3 of his best all-time albums," a fan praised.

Another fan agreed: "Best thing he’s done in a long time." Someone expressed: "Eminem is easily the greatest rapper of all time. The Death of Slim Shady is easily the greatest album of all time… better than the mmlp & Eminem show combined. I speak for everyone when I say this clears anything Taylor Swift made & Eminem is the real goat." Another fan celebrated: "This is a real goddamn album. This is unbelievable. If this doesn't win a Grammy."

An admirer tweeted: "Just finished listening. Absolutely up there with TES and one of your greatest albums ever." Another fan exclaimed: "It's so fucking good. I am cracking tf up! My first listen today. Wanted to hear the whole thing in one shot. Enjoying every minute!" An enthusiastic fan said: "Album of the year. Slim Shady is Back!" Another fan seemed impressed: "This gotta be the sickest album in the history of entertainment."

As per The US Sun, in the eighth track of the album, Antichrist, Enimem has mentioned Diddy and West, he called out the Donda rapper as "going off the deep end." Subtly shading the recent rants and public meltdowns displayed by Ye. "Brain is dead, space cadet / Like when Ye forgets to take his meds. So when they get mad or angry at, a statement that I may have said, I just say, ‘man, I didn't say that shit, Shady did," the Mockingbird rapper again referred to West in the sixteenth track titled Bad Ones.

#Eminem on Bad One about Kanye West



In Antichrist, Eminem brings up the horrific hotel hallway video from 2016 that shows Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura arguing and getting involved in an altercation. Said to be in the lyrics was the assertion that the "next idiot" who asks Eminem "why can't he be nice" will "get his a** beat worse than Diddy did****." In Feul, Eminem called out Diddy by rapping, "I'm like a r**er / Got so many S-As, S-As / wait, he didn't just spell the word / 'Rapper' and leave out a P, did he?"

After the shocking video went viral, Ventura issued an official statement thanking her supporters, "Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning.

#Eminem goes off on Diddy on his new album on a track "FUEL" and calls Diddy a rap*st , a PDF and says Diddy is responsible for Tupac & Biggie deaths and that's the reason he ain't tryna beef wit him ‼️ 😳



" I'm like a R.A.P.E.R

She continued, "Domestic Violence is The issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but will always be recovering from my past," she said. After facing immense backlash for his actions, Diddy later released an apology video. "I was f***ed up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I'm disgusted now," he confessed.