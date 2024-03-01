Ben Affleck Urges Jennifer Lopez to Stop Embarrassing Him With Lyrics About Their Intimate Life

Ben Affleck has reportedly requested his wife, Jennifer Lopez, to refrain from divulging intimate details of their relationship in her music career. The couple, who remarried in July 2022 after rekindling their romance nearly two decades post-split, has become the subject of public scrutiny following the release of Lopez’s new Amazon Prime documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. In the documentary, fans gain insight into the couple’s marriage, including romantic love letters from Affleck, affectionately dubbed ‘Pen Affleck’ by Lopez. However, the actor is said to be ‘embarrassed’ and ‘mortified’ by the revelation of their private musings in Lopez’s forthcoming music.

The lyrics to Lopez’s new single, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, purportedly portray graphic details of their sex life, leaving Affleck uncomfortable and pleading with Lopez to keep it private. A source as per Mirror revealed, "Ben had begged her not to go into such vivid detail, but Jen wasn't hearing any of it. She was clear from the start that she'd share how passionate and intense their love story is but, for Ben, it's too much. He's feeling trampled on, not to mention embarrassed. She can't see that she's embarrassing her husband. Either that, or she doesn't care." The lyrics of the song go, "Missing your body, Climbing on top of me, Slippin' inside of me, Way that I ride it, Bodies aligning, Look at our timing." The use of Affleck’s love letters as inspiration for Lopez’s lyrics has exacerbated Affleck’s sense of humiliation, with concerns regarding the impact on their children from Affleck’s previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. Family and Friends are said to share Affleck’s mortification over Lopez’s candid revelations, likening her approach to "shock value tactics like the Kardashians."

As per Daily Mail, in the documentary, Affleck expresses his initial reluctance about Lopez’s openness regarding their relationship in her work, highlighting the sanctity of privacy. He admits to feeling a sense of adjustment as Lopez navigated into sharing their private life with the world, underscoring the sacredness of their personal experiences. Affleck shared, "I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. And if you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it. Jen was really inspired by this experience, which is how artists do their work. I certainly do the same things, but things that are private, I have always felt, are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private. So this was something of an adjustment for me."

Meanwhile, Lopez has shocked fans with her explicit portrayal of her sex life with Affleck in her new song from the album This Is Me... Now. The star, known for her romantic ballads, has shifted gears to detail the passionate aspects of her relationship with Affleck, reigniting fascination with their love story after 20 years apart.