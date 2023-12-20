Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may not have "put a ring on it," but the large opal and blue topaz ring on her middle finger is definitely symbolic of their iconic "Love Story." The singer/songwriter flaunted a beautiful ring during her 34th birthday celebrations on December 13, 2023.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Although the Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn't make it to his ladylove's birthday celebrations in New York, a "special" gift might have filled in his absence for Swift, as speculated by her fans. She posted a photo slide on her Instagram account, giving a sneak peek at the inside celebrations of her star-studded party.

The Welcome to New York singer wore an enormous new pear-shaped opal ring surrounded by a halo of smaller stones that are probably blue topazes, confirmed gemologist Karly Bulinski on Page Six. However, the ring isn't just a rare stone, which makes it "unique," but the meaning behind the precious gems related to Kelce and Swift.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Apparently, the center stone (Opal) on Swift's ring is Kelce's birthstone, and the blue topazes surrounding it are Swift's (birthstone). For this reason, the ring is a "very sentimental" symbol of their relationship. However, there's more to the ring than just being each other's birthstones.

Opal is renowned for its qualities, like purity and hope. Meanwhile, blue topaz is "said to help channel your inner wisdom," the gem expert Bulinski said. She also revealed the center stone could be as large as 20 carats, with an estimated value of approximately $10,000. However, another expert says the figure could be much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

According to Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro, "The center stone on Taylor's ring is massive and looks to be 15 carats. A high-quality opal of that size is incredibly rare but not nearly as expensive as a diamond would be." He also weighed its estimated worth based on his understanding. "I'd estimate it at around $175,000, if not more."

He continued, "Since ancient times, opals have symbolized good luck, fortune, and power, which seems to be particularly fitting for Taylor Swift." Fried also said the gemstones making a halo around the opal could also be blue zircon or tanzanite, which are also December birthstones, as blue topaz is.

Apart from being a symbol of their love story, opal has always held a special place in Swift's heart. Previously, the You Belong With Me singer told US Weekly, "My favorite stone is an opal because when I was bullied in school, my mom used to take me to TJ Maxx after school to look at the opal jewelry."

The singer/songwriter explained how the stone uplifted her mood and is a beautiful childhood memory. Swift continued, "I thought opals were so beautiful, and somehow, it made me feel better. We never bought them; we just looked."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Although there isn't any proof that the ring is a birthday gift to Swift, Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh, raised questions by liking a social media post that claimed the opal ring is a "special" present from the football champion.

