Nick Cannon, Father of 12 Kids, Jokes About "Super Sperm" Negating Birth Control

Nick Cannon, jokingly claimed to have "super sperm" earlier on Howie Mandel's podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff.

The acclaimed reality TV host made an appearance recently on America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel's podcast. The episode, titled Nick Cannon Doesn't Pull Out, finds Cannon talking about his experience fathering 12 children with different people and how he "never pulls out" during the deed. It also sheds light on the career he had as a child actor on Nickelodeon. "I'm going, to be honest, I got some super sperm or something," says Cannon and adds "I've practiced birth control but people still got pregnant."

Mandel asked questions about a "possible expansion" to Cannon's family, to which Cannon responded with "no plans yet." However, he seemed to not shut down the idea completely as "it's the reproductive system," claiming that a pregnancy could happen anytime. This is not the first time that Nick Cannon has sparked controversy with his comments about dating and women. Recently, Cannon was in the news for saying that he would willingly have a baby with Taylor Swift, a comment for which he received a lot of backlash. He also has reportedly said that he doesn't give the mothers of his children a monthly allowance.

For now, he said he is content with the dozen children that he has and is trying to learn how to be "as responsible as he possibly can" on the journey of fatherhood. Even after having 12 children, he still hasn't shut down the possibility of having more and walking down the aisle. In 2022, he issued a statement to People regarding this and declared that he is a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, that he loves the concept of marriage, and loves the ceremony of it, claiming that "God's not done with me yet."

The Masked Singer alum has a long history of dating given the fact that he has 12 children. He has dated a total of ten women from different genres of the entertainment industry, including Christina Milan, Kim Kardashian, Selita Ebanks, and Jessica White, with 6 of his girlfriends mothering his children: LaNisha Cole, Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, and Brie Tiesi, as per Page Six. Quite a dating record for the 42-year-old.

While Cannon may not have a stable relationship with the mothers of his children, he is quite a doting father to all 12 of his kids. He welcomed his first set of twins, Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon on April 11, 2011, with All I Want for Christmas singer Mariah Carey prior to their divorce in 2016.

Following his split, he met model Brittany Bell in 2015 and the couple was in an on-and-off relationship as they welcomed three children between 2017 and 2022: Golden "Sagon" Cannon, Powerful Queen Cannon, and lastly, Rise Messiah Cannon.

In 2019, he met Alyssa Scott from Wild 'n' Out, and between 2021 and 2022 they welcomed two children, Zen S. Cannon and Halo Marie Cannon. Unfortunately, when Zen was just 5 months old, he passed away due to a brain tumor, progressing to cancer that doctors discovered when he was born. Nick Cannon shared the couple's precious moments with baby Zen on Instagram and thanked everyone who prayed for their child.

Just when fans thought he was done with having children, Cannon surprised everyone with the birth of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon on September 14, 2022, who he welcomed with photographer LaNisha Cole.