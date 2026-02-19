New Ransom Note Adds Twist to Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case, Feds Contact Mexican Authorities

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1st and was last seen in her house on the evening of January 31st. Since then, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office have been hard at work trying to figure out where Nancy Guthrie may have been taken. Traces of blood found on her porch have been matched to her.

The FBI also recovered doorbell camera footage of a possible suspect, who was seen trying to tamper with the doorbell camera itself. Authorities have also found a glove that seemed to belong to the suspect who was captured on camera. The FBI put out a reward for information that could lead to the safe return of Nancy Guthrie, and has since upped that reward to $100,000.

REMINDER: FBI reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall of average build. Report tips to… pic.twitter.com/PrFkHPj9Ac — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 17, 2026

The FBI has reached out to Mexican federal agencies. TMZ has revealed that it has received a fifth ransom letter from the kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie. There are no suspects in the case as of the writing of this article. The FBI has reached out to Mexico to keep all law enforcement in the loop. The TMZ had previously received two other ransom notes.

While previous ransom notes specifically demanded that the ransom payout be in bitcoins, the demands have since changed to cryptocurrency. The news outlet put out a statement saying that the details of the letter outlined consequences for non-payment of the ransom. They were too graphic to share, and therefore, TMZ didn’t share full content of the letter.

The ransom that has been asked for the safe return of Nancy Guthrie, according to the letter, is $6 million. All of this information has been forwarded to federal investigators. TMZ also noted that the account number to transfer the cryptocurrency to in the most recent letter differs from the one that was provided before.

TMZ received a 4th ransom note for Nancy Guthrie. The latest note is demanding about $6M US dollars and gave a different crypto currency instead of Bitcoin. The note allegedly has graphic threats against Savannah Guthrie’s mother. The FBI has been in touch with Mexican… pic.twitter.com/lZyHjl7tgj — RenaiXsanceMan (@RenaiXsanceMan) February 19, 2026

Nancy, the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for more than two weeks now. She vanished from her $1 million home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson early on February 1st, and police have stated they have not yet identified any suspects.

Her whereabouts have been elusive. President Donald Trump has said that he reviewed the video of the possible suspect, urging the American people to aid in the search. Law enforcement has been reviewing over 13,000 tips related to the case. Guthrie’s family has been routinely taking to social media to voice their distress, even saying that they are “ready to talk” to the people responsible for taking Nancy Guthrie.