FBI Finds Key Evidence 2 Miles From Nancy Guthrie’s Home

The FBI recently stumbled upon a pair of gloves near Nancy Guthrie’s home in Arizona. Believed to have been worn by Guthrie’s abductor, the authorities are now conducting a forensic analysis.

​

If DNA evidence is found, it could be a major turning point in the Nancy Guthrie abduction case.

The police had previously found CCTV footage that a suspicious man approached Nancy’s porch on the night she went missing. NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported that the FBI found the gloves approximately 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s house.

The gloves were lying in a field near the side of the road. Upon finding them, the evidence was packaged up by PCOS, a private forensic contractor, and sent overnight on February 12 and arrived at their private lab in Florida the next day.

New from FBI: The gloves found approximately 2 miles from the Guthrie residence in a field near the side of the road were packaged up by PCOS and sent overnight on 2/12 and they arrived at their private lab in Florida on 2/13. The FBI received preliminary results yesterday on… — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 15, 2026

The Express US reported that the FBI has already received preliminary results and is now waiting for quality control and official confirmation. After the procedures are done, the authorities will put the unknown male profile into CODIS, the national database unique to the bureau. The process usually takes about 24 hours.

​

Brian also revealed the FBI had initially come across multiple gloves, but most of them belonged to the searchers, who were assigned to search near Nancy Guthrie’s residence. However, this particular pair of gloves contained DNA, possibly belonging to the person seen in the CCTV footage.

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. She was last seen at her residence in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, on the… pic.twitter.com/6UvuIaqF7j — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) February 5, 2026

​“Investigators collected approximately 16 gloves in various areas near the house. Most of them were searchers’ gloves that they discarded in various areas when they searched the vicinity. The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video. The FBI has and will continue to provide assistance on whatever timeline is provided to us,” he wrote on his X account.

Retired NYPD lieutenant Darrin Porcher calls it a major breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie missing persons case. “Well, this is not just a lead. This is a potential for breaking news. Because this is the breakthrough in the case we’re looking for,” he stated.

He explained how the database works and how the authorities are going to use the evidence to identify the suspect seen in the video.

“Fortunately, this seems like it’s coming to fruition. We’re going to pursue this. We’re going to input this information into the CODIS database.”

“The CODIS database contains all the information on those who have been arrested since the 90s up until now. This will be what we need to guide us in the direction of rescuing Nancy and bringing the perpetrators into custody, as it pertains to this case,” Darrin revealed.