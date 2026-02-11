Latest Developement in Nancy Guthrie’s Alleged Kidnapping

It has been 10 days since Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie was reported kidnapped from her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona. Pima County sheriff’s deputies detained a man during a traffic stop in Rio Rico and questioned him.

Identified as Carlos, the man was detained for hours and asked about his visit to Nancy’s home. Carlos said he had not heard about the case and was not involved in the kidnapping. He was delivering a parcel to Nancy Guthrie’s home.

Police released him at 1 a.m. Wednesday after he answered all their questions. He later spoke to reporters and said, “I’m innocent, I can tell you that. I didn’t do anything.”

We have movement!!!

A video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems (whatever that means, fancy FBI work). Law enforcement has uncovered new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the… pic.twitter.com/mJBB4qnVZQ — Rose (@901Lulu) February 10, 2026

Investigators also searched a home for evidence in Rio Rico. It turns out Carlos is the son-in-law of the woman who lives in that house. The woman said Carlos stays out of trouble. She was also shown footage of a masked man at Nancy’s home. After watching it, she confirmed the man does not match her son-in-law.

Although Pima County sheriff’s deputies confirmed they are no longer investigating him, the FBI may contact him if needed. Earlier, several people believed Carlos was the same man seen in the released surveillance footage from Nancy’s doorstep. A masked man with a backpack is seen tampering with the camera. He covered it with plants to obstruct the view.

However, Carlos is not the man in the video, and the identity of the kidnappers remains a mystery. Savannah and her siblings have been actively sharing posts with helpline numbers and urging people to come forward with information. She also posted an update that included the surveillance footage.

New surveillance images show armed masked person outside Nancy Guthrie’s home looks like Russian Grach pistol with curved grip. On Tuesday, law enforcement released still images and surveillance video of an armed person captured on a Nest camera outside the 84-year-old’s… pic.twitter.com/wsIwL21D65

— Bill Warner Private Detective Sarasota Fl (@billdetective) February 10, 2026



The family has been responding to different ransom demands in Nancy’s kidnapping. Earlier, the police detained a man, Derrick Callella, from California, who sent messages to Annie Guthrie, one of the siblings. But he was not related to the kidnappers.

He claimed that he got the number from the website and messaged them to see if they would respond. Callella was arrested on charges of harassment and threatening via texts.

Currently, the FBI is looking into more than one person of interest to uncover the abductors. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed they have made substantial progress in the case. Their primary goal is to find Nancy Guthrie and then find the kidnappers.