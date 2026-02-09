Savannah Guthrie Issues Message to Mother’s Kidnappers as They Demand $6 Million Ransom

Days have passed since Savannah Guthrie’s 85-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, vanished without a trace from her private residence in Arizona. Significant time passed without any developments in the case until the captor(s) sent a ransom note, citing an ultimatum. They demanded $6 million and also set a deadline of 5 p.m. on Monday.

​

A second note was allegedly sent to CNN affiliate KOLD on Friday on the newspaper tip system, right after the first one. The new letter indicated that if their demands are not fulfilled, Nancy Guthrie would be killed. The new note didn’t mention any deadline. Nancy Guthrie’s children posted a video message on Instagram, acknowledging the demand.

Pima County Sheriff issues statement on possible ransom notes received by TMZ for #NancyGuthrie pic.twitter.com/kF8whZgiwj — Lives&Lores (@LivesandLores) February 3, 2026

In the video posted on Savannah Guthrie’s Instagram, she is seen surrounded by her siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie. Savannah stated, “We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace,” she added. “This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

​

Savannah Guthrie’s social media account has become the primary source of communication between the family and the abductor(s). Previously, Savannah Guthrie thanked her followers for standing with her in a time of need. Initially, when the case had no developments, Cameron Guthrie also posted a video, urging the abductor(s) to communicate directly with the family.

​

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office released a statement addressing the ransom note. They said, “The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity.”

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. She was last seen at her residence in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, on the… pic.twitter.com/WO4BvWKDQf — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 5, 2026

The investigators have revealed that there isn’t any primary suspect in the case as of yet. On Sunday, they went to Nancy Guthrie’s home after visiting Annie on Saturday.

​

At least three media outlets, TMZ and CNN Tucson affiliates KOLD and KGUN, received ransom notes this week. The sender demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin for the return of Savannah Guthrie’s mother. The FBI revealed that the abductor(s) had set a deadline of last Thursday evening. However, they eventually changed it to Monday afternoon.

​

On January 31, Nancy Guthrie attended a family dinner near her home. Her daughter, Annie, had dropped her off at home.

​

As the search for Nancy Guthrie reaches its eighth day, her family has started to feel restless. Nancy’s children are practically begging the captor(s) to return her safely. The investigators are leaving no stone unturned. On Sunday, they were seen investigating the septic tank near Nancy’s house as “detectives and agents continue to conduct follow-up at multiple locations.”