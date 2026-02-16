Donald Trump Speaks Out on Nancy Guthrie as Investigation Enters Third Week

As the Nancy Guthrie investigation enters its third week, President Donald Trump wants his followers to know that he remains happy with Fox News’ coverage.

In a Truth Social post on Monday morning, Trump praised former FBI special agent Nicole Parker, who now contributes to Fox News. Parker has been among those frequently lending their insight and analysis throughout the Guthrie case, and Trump has certainly noticed.

“Nicole Parker, formerly of the FBI, is doing a great job of explaining, on FoxNews, the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” Trump wrote. “Others also, working so hard, with such expertise and knowledge.”

As for the investigation itself, Trump reiterated that he’s trying to stay positive.

🚨 TRUMP: Nicole Parker, formally of the FBI, is doing a great job of explaining, on Fox News, the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Others also, working so hard, with such expertise and knowledge. Hopefully there will be a positive result! pic.twitter.com/G5rOBCfD43 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 16, 2026

“Hopefully there will be a positive result!” Trump said.

Guthrie, 84, was reported missing in Catalina Foothills, Ariz., on Feb. 1. She is the mother of three children, including NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

“To whoever has her or knows where she is, that it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone,” Savannah Guthrie said in an Instagram video posted on Sunday night. “And it’s never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. We believe.”

What to Know About the Nancy Guthrie Investigation Entering Week 3

As of Monday, Feb. 16, here are the latest updates in the Nancy Guthrie investigation:

According to CNN, authorities are still looking at “all possible options” ranging from a burglary gone wrong to a “targeted abduction.” They are also still working to identify the male suspect seen on doorbell video cam footage outside her home the night Guthrie disappeared.

The FBI has received over 14,000 tips, and they have also recovered multiple gloves from the area.

Additionally, the FBI believes the suspect is a male roughly 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches.

Authorities have identified the suspected abductor’s backpack as a black, 25-liter Ozark Trail backpack. Officials are working with retailers in Arizona to determine who sells the backpack in question. Footage also shows the suspected abductor wearing black gloves, a ski mask, and a holster.

Guthrie has a pacemaker and requires daily medication. As of publication, neither the investigators nor the Guthrie family has indicated they believe that she has died.

Donald Trump Previously Explained Why FBI Hadn’t Taken Over Nancy Guthrie Investigation

🚨 Savannah Guthrie post new video two weeks after her mother has gone missing. pic.twitter.com/UJGjMDkG8v — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 16, 2026

While speaking at the White House last Friday, Trump was asked why the FBI hadn’t replaced the Pima County Sheriff’s Department as the lead investigators.

“They didn’t want to let go of it, which is fine,” Trump replied. “It’s up to them. It’s really up to the communities. But ultimately, when the FBI got involved, I think, you know, progress has been made.”

As of Monday morning, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department remained the lead investigator, and it is unclear whether that will change within the coming days.

The FBI is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to Guthrie’s recovery and/or a conviction.