New DHS Head Promises ‘Hard Look’ at Sanctuary Cities, Reveals Primary Focus

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed his plans for sanctuary cities in the United States. Mullin was confirmed to the position at a Senate hearing last month. His plans reportedly aim to ensure that his department and the Trump administration are in sync.

Mullin discussed his goals as the Secretary of Homeland Security during an interview on the Fox News segment Special Report with host Bret Baier. The host brought up a reportedly ongoing crisis with sanctuary cities in the U.S.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin: “I believe sanctuary cities is not lawful. I don’t believe they’re able to do that… Some of these cities have international airports. If they are a sanctuary city, should they really be processing customs into their city?” “Maybe we need to have… pic.twitter.com/9Q04Lg6QX1 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 6, 2026

These are cities or municipalities that limit local law enforcement cooperation with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). Some of these sanctuary cities include New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Chicago, and Minneapolis.

Baier brought up the fatal shootings in Minneapolis involving ICE that resulted in the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. He asked Mullin about how he was going to deal with the aftermath of such a situation.

Mullin first said that he and his team would be taking a “hard look” at these cities. He also noted that their primary focus would be on the international airports in these cities.

Currently, ICE is already at 14 approved airports assisting the TSA with additional security, as confirmed by Border Czar Tom Homan. Mullin asked the Fox News host about whether these sanctuary cities should process customs.

🚨 BOOM: DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin drops the hammer on sanctuary cities, they could lose CBP customs processing at airports until they start complying with federal immigration law. pic.twitter.com/oWmxst0fsZ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 6, 2026

He then said, “If they are a sanctuary city and are receiving International Flights… We’re asking them to partner with us.” He later clarified that the DHS is keen to collaborate with cities that are willing to partner with them.

Baier then presented another question concerning these big cities that are designated as sanctuary cities, to which Mullin did not provide a direct answer. However, he did mention that a timeline for allegedly losing customs processing privileges remains in question. According to Mullin, the DHS will eventually prioritize certain issues like these.

The host had also recalled Mullin’s words at his Senate hearing when asked about his goals. The Secretary reportedly wants to ensure that the DHS would not make headlines within the next six months. This implies that he has set a deadline of six months to mitigate the damage and fulfill his commitment as the Secretary.

Earlier in the interview, Baier mentioned his predecessor Kristi Noem’s firing and actions while she held his position. The Fox News host mentioned that many of her actions caused the Trump administration and ICE to come under scrutiny.

BREAKING: Sen. Markwayne Mullin was sworn in as the nation’s ninth Secretary of Homeland Security, replacing Kristi Noem. Mullin takes over the agency amid heightened scrutiny and ongoing battles in Congress over immigration enforcement and funding. pic.twitter.com/SHuwNZRCJR — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2026

Moreover, her remarks after the Minneapolis shootings sparked immense controversy. Many netizens took to the internet and streets, disagreeing with Noem. There were also reports of arrests during peaceful protests that further sparked controversy, adding fuel to the fire of conspiracy theories surrounding ICE.

With ICE assigned at airports, there still appears to be alleged tension. Frequent flyers have noticed longer queues to board and get through security and have even expressed feelings of intimidation due to ICE’s presence at airports.

The question is, will Mullin be able to keep up his promises within the 6-month deadline, or will it be a case of a broken promise? Will he, too, fall just like Noem or actually succeed and create peace between ICE and the citizens of America?