Tom Homan Explains Why ICE Agents Will Stay at Airports ‘Indefinitely’— and Netizens Are Not Having It

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are reportedly set to remain at airports indefinitely, according to Border Czar Tom Homan. The Trump administration explained why the federal officers will continue to be stationed despite the presence of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers.

Homan recently appeared in an interview with CNN to discuss the presence of ICE agents at 14 approved airports in the USA. During his conversation, he explained the reasoning behind the Trump administration’s decision.

Tom Homan said that ICE agents would remain at their posts until airports could resume regular operations.https://t.co/zA4Q3D5hvg — New York 4 Daily (@NewYork4daily) March 31, 2026

About the recent backlash surrounding ICE’s presence at airports, Homan was asked if these officers were truly trained to handle security at an airport. He responded by claiming that they receive a “high level” of training.

He also noted ongoing investigations into smuggling cases at the assigned airports. Homan revealed that with ICE agents stationed at the airport exits, TSA officers can be more focused on screening. He said it is an “important task” since it involves the safety of passengers.

In addition to allowing TSA agents to focus on security screening, Homan said the move would help reduce airport lines. He further revealed that the whole reason for this decision was to provide extra security and help facilitate a smoother working environment for TSA officers.

🚨THERE IT IS: Tom Homan announces that despite Trump signing an order to pay TSA workers, ICE agents will remain at airports INDEFINITELY. Why? Because Trump is turning ICE into his own heavily armed security force that could be deployed at his whim. We cannot normalize this. https://t.co/SQk4qYjwMh pic.twitter.com/nFV5ymOwV2 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 30, 2026

While ICE provides security, TSA can focus on passenger safety and the screening process. According to The New York Times, ICE will “indefinitely” remain at airports until they’re “100% safe.”

The internet had a lot to say about Homan’s confirmation on the airport situation involving ICE. A popular page on X that often discusses political debates and updates shared a snippet of Homan’s announcement. This triggered a wave of responses from netizens.

An internet pundit noted, “ICE agents are lacking the same training received by their peers in prior years.” Another user skeptically said, “We all know this could end badly…” A third individual highlighted the aftermath of ICE officers at airports.

The user began by asking, “Why is the govt. Interfering with the work of the TSA?” The user added, “Multiple reports indicate that the presence of ICE agents has not only aided TSA agents but has slowed it down & created unnecessary chaos.”

Most TSA workers received their first paychecks in weeks on Monday, offering some relief as the prolonged partial government shutdown continues. Still, ICE personnel remain deployed at certain airports, and TSA says more than 510 officers have quit during the shutdown. CBS News’… pic.twitter.com/xag3G6Xajh — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 30, 2026

A fourth one declared, “We do not want ICE anywhere.” A fifth one speculated, “This was never about helping TSA. This was about getting ICE into another important part of the country.” Similarly, not many appeared thrilled by Homan’s recent statements.

This decision to deploy extra security was a result of the partial government shutdown that lasted 45 days and began on February 14, 2026. During this time, TSA agents were reportedly made to work without pay. Additionally, about 480 TSA employees quit their jobs.

The mass resignation ied to staffing shortages at airports, leading to long lines that Homan brought up earlier. As a result, on March 23, 2026, to save costs and increase efficiency in security, President Donald Trump deployed ICE agents.