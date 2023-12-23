New Audio Clip Reveals How Donald Trump Pressured Election Officials Not to Certify 2020 Election

Donald Trump remains in the spotlight after announcing his presidential run in the 2024 Presidential Elections. Additionally, he’s in the eye of the storm with his mounting legal cases whose gravity continues to increase by the day. Even though he’s neck-deep in many problems, Trump’s invigorating passion to “never surrender” continues to motivate him and his campaign. To the businessman, being part of certain controversies exclusive to being caught on tape isn’t something new. However, this could hold the potential to re-direct the flow of his campaign and may even become a big hurdle in the future for him.

According to reports by The Detroit News, a conversation between him and two fellow Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers over the phone has come to light. This was no ordinary casual call though, it featured the former President coercing both of them to not certify the 2020 Presidential Elections. The call took place on the 17th of November, 2020, and involved National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Monica Palmer along with the late GOP member William Hartmann.

The recordings featured Trump’s negotiation and attempts to stop the certification from taking place. The first recording was clocked on the aforementioned date at 9:55 PM. As per official records from the U.S. House committee, the timings remain accurate as Palmer did indeed receive a call from McDaniel at around 9:53 PM and 10:04 PM respectively.

The conversation was recorded by an anonymous person who was present at the time of the call with Palmer and Hartmann. The source who presented the call recordings strictly requested to remain unnamed by the publication out of fear of security measures. Trump began by stating: “We’ve got to fight for our country…We can’t let these people take our country away from us.”

As the conversation went forward, McDaniel went on to assure: “If you can go home tonight, do not sign it…We will get you, attorneys.” At this point, Trump chimed in adding: “We’ll take care of that.” As per the publication, the call with Trump, McDaniel, Hartmann, and Palmer lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Regardless of the conversation that took place and a possible agreement, both Palmer and Hartmann were unsuccessful in carrying out Trump’s requests. The two GOP members claimed they were pressured and hence couldn’t carry out the duty. However, if they had succeeded, it would’ve caused a domino effect of catastrophic measures in terms of elections as it would’ve brought the statewide certification of Michigan’s 2020 elections into doubt. Furthermore, this call insinuates Trump’s direct involvement with fellow GOP members in an attempt to influence the elections.

In contrast to the call that has now come to light, neither Palmer nor McDaniel have spoken out or remarked on the matter. Concerning Trump, his representative Steven Cheung stated on behalf of the twice-impeached former President. Cheung said: “President Trump and the American people have the constitutional right to free and fair elections.” How things unravel from here for the former President remains to be seen.

