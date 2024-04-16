Netizens Call Out Trump Men for Saying Judge Wasn't 'Letting a Father Attend His Son’s Graduation'

Donald Trump, amidst his ongoing struggles, found himself disheartened upon discovering that the legal turmoil surrounding hush money is all set to persist until Friday, May 17, this year. This will coincide with his youngest son Barron Trump's high school graduation. Moreover, a New York judge presiding over the case had previously postponed a ruling regarding Donald's attendance at Barron’s milestone event, as per The Hill's report. While Donald and Eric Trump put forth their grievances online, numerous social media users grabbed the opportunity to mock them on the social media platform X.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jabin Botsford

On his social media account, Trump wrote, "Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," as reported by OK! Magazine. However, netizens mocked him as one person wrote, "You slept with a porn star while Melania was nursing the “wonderful” newborn Barron." Another person wrote, "No other citizen would be afforded such a luxury. You're on trial, buck up."

His whining is getting even more intolerable if that's possible. It's exhausting. — Terry 💙🇺🇸 (@Terrysan) April 16, 2024

A third person wrote, "Donald Trump has Never attended Any of his four other children's Highschool graduation. Not Trump Jr's, not Eric's, not Ivanka's, and not Tiffany's. And I don't think that he was planning to attend Baron's either. He is just pretending that he had plans to go." A fourth person wrote, "His whining is getting even more intolerable if that's possible. It's exhausting."

You slept with a porn star while Melania was nursing the “wonderful” newborn Barron pic.twitter.com/ZInJrjQ5XE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Eric also took to X to write in support of his father. He wrote, "Judge Merchan is truly heartless in not letting a father attend his son’s graduation." Nevertheless, netizens mocked him as well. Lev Parnas, an ex-associate of Rudy Guliani, also mocked Eric: "Well @EricTrump, I see you have mastered the art of whining just like your daddy #whiningTrumps."

Judge Merchan is truly heartless in not letting a father attend his son’s graduation — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 15, 2024

Another person wrote, "What’s truly heartless is when your daddy didn’t even try to attend your OWN high school graduation... (Nor attend Don Jr, Tiffany, or Ivanka’s HS graduations)." A third person mockingly said, "Yes, the son he so diligently helped study his homework every night under the lone light over the kitchen table. It's a lowdown dirty shame." Furthermore, this wasn't the first time when the politician vented his frustrations about the possibility of missing his son's significant milestone.

1996, Donald Trump Jr. graduated Hill School.

Trump didn't attend.

2000, Ivanka Trump graduated from Choate.

Trump didn't attend.

2002, Eric Trump graduated Hill School.

Trump didn't attend.

2012, Tiffany Trump graduated from Viewpoint School. Trump didn't attend. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 16, 2024

On that very day, Donald singled out Merchan in a public confrontation just outside the courtroom during a conversation with a group of journalists. He expressed his dismay, noting that the judge had barred him from attending the graduation, an event Barron had eagerly anticipated for years, wishing for the presence of both his mother and father. Donald said, "We've got a real problem with this judge and a real problem with a lot of things having to do with this trial. That I can't go to my son's graduation, that I can't go to the U.S. Supreme Court, that I'm not in Georgia or Florida or North Carolina campaigning like I should be...it's perfect for the radical-left Democrats. That's exactly what they want. This is about election interference, that's all its about."