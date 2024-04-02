Donald and Melania Trump Attend Alina Habba's Mar-a-Lago Birthday Celebration Amid Legal Turmoil

Former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, attended the birthday celebration of his lawyer at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. Mar-a-Lago, the private Palm Beach club owned by the businessman who later became the leader of the GOP, hosted an extravagant party for Alina Habba's 40th birthday, an important member of Trump's legal team. The event drew a number of high-profile attendees, including the former First Lady and President, Eric and Lara Trump, Don Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

In one picture, the attorney managing Trump's $454 million civil fraud lawsuit is shown posing beside the politician and her second husband, Gregg Reuben, whom Melania accompanied. In another, Habba joyfully poses in front of the tribute "Habba" bags. Some displayed the styled crystal dishes used at the supper table, where the attendees probably feasted like a Republican king and queen.

In another photo, Siggy Flicker (a friend of Habba's who uploaded the pics from the event) displayed the party's wedding cake, which was apt for an attorney because it had a small Habba placed on the top layer and included a scale, multiple books, and a replica of a courthouse façade. Rackel Gehlsen planned the glitzy event, which took place in a ballroom decorated in gold and white and on the club's Lakeview Terrace. Throughout the evening, guests were treated to the sounds of a Beatles cover band and DJ Ross spinning songs. Delicious foods, including Wagyu steak, eggplant parmigiana, and tuna tartare, were also served, as per Radar Online. Habba, a former fashion executive, was previously out with pals on Sunday at Bonito Sunday, a restaurant in St. Barth, celebrating her birthday.

Trump also told reporters gathering in the Big Apple on Monday that he would now be able to pay following the court's decision to approve a lesser bond. In the meantime, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James retorted that Trump is still facing justice for his massive deception.' "I'll post either the $175 million in cash or bonds or securities or whatever is necessary very quickly." That same day, a judge scheduled Trump's criminal hush-money trial for April 15. Trump is accused of forging business documents to conceal a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, as per The Daily Mail.

During a recent appearance on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime, Habba had criticized New York Attorney General James and other individuals in response to Trump's outburst regarding the upcoming trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case and his inability to raise the required $175 million bond while he attempts to appeal his $460 million fraud judgment. "People that go on TV censor Donald Trump, shut him off when he's speaking, want to act like he’s about to go broke, want to act like he’s poor. And that’s why he couldn’t get a bond that no private company has ever been asked to get with no cash equivalents other than cash, marketable securities," Habba added. However, news has just broken that Trump finally posted the required bond today.