Eric Trump Rants About Potholes and Killers Outside the Courthouse After His Trial

Donald Trump's sons testified in the family's fraud trial in the Manhattan Supreme Court, rejecting any knowledge or involvement in claims that inflated their father's net worth by billions. Shortly before noon, Eric Trump took his brother's place in the witness box and claimed he didn't know "anything" about his father's financial accounts until the New York attorney general brought the case to trial. Later, he had to admit that he knew. However, Eric made sure to talk to the media and criticize New York Attorney General Letitia James on his father's behalf, while the embattled ex-president was not there in court last week to hear Trump Jr. and Eric's separate statements.

"What the state is trying to do with my father is absolutely insane!"



Eric Trump was raving and ranting outside the court today. He knows the end is near.

The Trump family is going to have to sell Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower very soon. pic.twitter.com/SXgHOjG1tD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 3, 2023

As reported by the Newsbreak, Eric told the media, "Yeah, well, guys, it was a great day, but what the state is trying to do with my father is absolutely insane! We have one of the greatest companies anywhere in the world. We employ thousands of New Yorkers. These people, they make their living relying on us! They feed their families, relying on us! And because you have an attorney general who plays politics with everything, you’ve seen that time and time again. She’s come after my father ruthlessly."

Today, we heard testimony from Donald Trump's sons and co-defendants, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.



They pretend that they were not involved in their family's fraudulent business.



But the facts tell a very different story. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/m5X0B8saa0 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 2, 2023

Further, he targeted New York and the bizarre things happening around the city. He added, "You have people getting shot in the streets. You had a little kid that got shot in the head in Times Square recently. You had people getting thrown in front of trains at stations! The city is going to h---, guys. Guys, we deserve better than this. Let’s get the murderers off the street. Let’s take care of the crime. Let’s rebuild our infrastructure. Everywhere you drive in New York, you hit a pothole and your car gets destroyed, and they’re going after a guy who employs thousands of people in the state."

Eric Trump was questioned for about an hour by Andrew Amer, the state's attorney. Amer finished his questioning by asking Eric Trump about the $2 million severance arrangement between the Trump Organization and its former CFO, Allen Weisselberg. Amer asked him, "Did you participate in the business agreement to enter into this business decision with Mr. Weisselberg?" Eric said "yes" and also added that his father had nothing to do with the agreement as he was the one who initiated it.

As per ABC News reports, this trial is taking place after the court determined in a partial summary judgment that Trump had provided "fraudulent valuations" for his assets, leaving it up to the jury to decide whether or not further steps should be taken and what penalty, if any, should be imposed on the defendants. According to Judge Engoron's order, Trump, his sons Eric and Trump Jr., and the other defendants engaged in fraud by inflating the value of various properties owned by them, including Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump's triplex apartment in New York City, 40 Wall Street, Trump Park Avenue, multiple golf courses, and an estate in upstate New York.

