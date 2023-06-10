The Kardashian Baby Cousins Unite to Celebrate Graduation Day in Fashionable Outfits

Proud mama Khloé Kardashian couldn't stop gushing over her adorable five-year-old daughter, True. Sharing a series of sweet pictures from her daughter's graduation day, the Good America founder captioned the post: "Yesterday was a big day! My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K. No! Im not ok."

The carousel of pictures includes Stormi Webster, five, and Dream Kardashian, six, who also graduated with True. In the first set of photos, Khloé is posing with True, who is holding a bouquet of pink roses. In the final picture, the three Kardashian baby cousins are posing for the camera, smiling and holding their bouquets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

According to The U.S. Sun, True was wearing a $169 pink Lavin sweater from FarFetch, and her look was complemented by a pink sequined skirt and sneakers. The Hulu reality star, on the other hand, wore an oversized cropped leather jacket with high-waisted jeans. Khloé styled her hair into a high ponytail and accessorized with black sunglasses. Stormi chose to wear a white lace dress with an intricate design and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, wore a little black dress.

The U.S. Sun reports that the preschool graduation day took place in Los Angeles. Khloe, 38, and her younger sister Kylie, 25, were in attendance to cheer their daughters along with their ex-boyfriends Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott. Blac Chyna was spotted attending the event to cheer for her daughter, Dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe's ex, NBA star player, Tristan Thompson, along with Kylie's ex, rapper Travis Scott, were also present at the graduation in casual outfits. The basketball player showed up to the event with a box full of gifts for his daughter. Blac Chyna was seen wearing a floor-length fur vest decorated with white, black, and brown stripes. Fans are convinced that Tristan is back in Khloé's life. However, the reality star has squashed the rumors confirming that she is very much 'single'.

In a recent episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show", Khloé shared that she is not looking out for dates. When the host, Jennifer Hudson, questioned the reality star about potential love interests, saying, "You and Kim are single. Do you try to set each other up on dates?" the Hulu star replied, "I don't mess with that. I don't want anyone to blame me for anything, I don't really do that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13)

The clothing line founder added, "I don't want to say never because who knows where I'll be next year. But as of now, I haven't yet." She shares her 5-year-old daughter True and her baby son, Tatum, with her ex, Thompson, 32. The couple continues to co-parent their kids and also avoids commenting on the current status of their relationship.