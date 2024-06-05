'National Embarrassment', MTG Slammed for ‘Crazy and Irresponsible' Attack on Fauci

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) launched a vehement attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Republican-led House hearing on the coronavirus pandemic Monday. Refusing to acknowledge Fauci’s title of “Dr.,” Greene propagated misinformation and conspiracy theories, prompting Democrats to denounce her remarks as “crazy and irresponsible” and demand their removal from the record as reported by Raw Story.

Dr. Fauci, who served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 until the end of 2022, was a central figure in the public health response to the pandemic under both the Trump and Biden administrations. However, he became a frequent target of criticism from the right, with Congresswoman Greene often leading these attacks. During the hearing, Greene disparaged what she termed as Fauci’s “so-called science.”

According to The Independent, the Georgia Congresswoman “screamed and raged at Fauci” during the session held by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. Republicans have been attempting to prove that Fauci suppressed information about the origins of COVID-19 and funded research that allegedly triggered the pandemic, which has claimed millions of lives worldwide.

In her tirade, Greene asserted, “We should be recommending you to be prosecuted. We should be writing a criminal referral because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. You belong in prison.” U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-FL) apologized to Dr. Fauci and condemned Greene’s remarks, calling them “completely irresponsible.” He expressed his incredulity at the nature of the hearing, stating, “This might be the most insane hearing I’ve attended.”

Garcia praised Fauci’s contributions, stating, “Your ‘so-called science’ that the gentlewoman is referring to has saved millions of lives in this country and around the world. And I want to thank you for that.” He lauded Fauci as “an American hero” whose “team has done more to save lives than all 435 members of this body on both sides of the aisle” as per Forbes."You and your team have worked tirelessly, not just during this pandemic, but over the years, to save millions of lives both in this country and around the world," said Garcia. "We lost 1.1 million American lives, and 7 million lives globally. We were experiencing daily death tolls comparable to 9/11, losing 4,000 to 5,000 people every single day. As mayor during the pandemic, I remember the pain of closing businesses and shutting down schools."

Garcia reflected on the collective trauma of the pandemic, stating, "We quickly forget the fear and pain we felt as a country. We were washing our groceries, keeping seniors at a distance, and witnessing the tragedy in nursing homes where thousands were dying daily. You and your team of the best and brightest scientists worked around the clock to save lives." Garcia shared a personal note, explaining that he lost both his parents to COVID-19. "I take this very personally, especially when other members of this body, who are supposed to help the American people, attack medical professionals like you. The vaccine that you and your team helped develop has saved millions of American lives. These attacks are ridiculous."

Garcia criticized Rep. Greene's controversial statements, including her 'Fire Fauci Act' and claims that COVID-19 is a bioweapon. He quoted Greene saying, "I don’t believe in evolution. These viruses did not make people sick until they were created. They weaponize these viruses to make us sick." Garcia criticized Greene’s claims that Fauci funded the creation of COVID-19, calling her remarks "crazy and irresponsible." He condemned her promotion of vaccine misinformation. Praising Fauci's efforts, Garcia asked if the vaccine was safe and effective. Fauci affirmed, "Yes, and its track record has proven that."