Chris Christie Slams ‘Self-Centered’ Donald Trump, Says He “Doesn’t Give a Damn About American People”

Chris Christie took his anti-Trump crusade to CNN on July 10, saying that the former president's legal difficulties and moral flaws make him unqualified for another term in office. Christie stated at a CNN town hall held in New York City that a Trump run for president again would just be about "settling scores" as opposed to serving the American people, per USA TODAY.

"He has shown himself ... to be completely self-centered, completely self-consumed, and doesn't give a damn about the American people, in my view," Christie said.

Also Read: Donald Trump Slammed for Calling Nevada a ‘Disgraceful’ State That He Actually Won: “Trump's Delusional”

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

A specific incident from the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots showcases the selfishness of Trump for Christie, per Raw Story. "Empirically, President Trump put out in the world Barack Obama's home address, and a Trump superfan with guns and a machete, took that address, according to prosecutors, and went to the Obamas' house, according to prosecutors, to wreak havoc," CNN anchor Jake Tupper asked Christie, "Governor, what do you make of this?"

Christie, who started as a federal prosecutor and is now competing against Trump for the GOP nominee in 2024, slammed Trump, saying, "As for Donald Trump, this is his conduct with no regard for anyone other than himself."

Also Read: Chris Christie Slams Donald Trump for Using Insulting Nicknames for Staff Members: “Who’d Work for Him”

He went on to explain his claim, saying, "I don't know if he meant to put President Obama's address out there or not or whether he was so enamored with the newsletters extolling of his first 100 days when he fired Mike Flynn in the first 17 days as National Security Adviser and had a Muslim ban that didn't go into effect, so I don't know what was in that. But my guess is, he loved it so much he wanted to put it up there."

"This is the problem with someone who doesn't think about this country and its citizens first," Christie stated. "They do things like this, whether it's intentional or inadvertent, what it shows is a lack of responsibility, accountability for what you're saying."

Also Read: Tucker Carlson Is ‘Grateful’ for Trump’s ‘Right’ Stand on USA Supporting Ukraine War: "I Love Trump"

Donald Trump, the king of keyboard warriors.



Donny, you got so much to say, why don’t you say it directly to my face on the debate stage?



Or are you a coward? pic.twitter.com/UVPcTh1Yi3 — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) July 12, 2023

Christie argued that the recent failures of Trump in national elections should be enough for the Republican Party as a whole to attack, especially Trump's primary rivals. The former Trump ally claimed that the Republican party lost the congressional and presidential elections in 2018, 2020, and 2022, claiming that "he hasn't won a damn thing since 2016; three-time loser." He later repeated, "Loser ... loser ... loser."

Examining some of Trump's claims and rants, Christie elucidated Trump's callousness. He said, "It's like calling the special counsel a crackhead. It's like putting out a former president's address. It is irresponsible conduct."

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie joins CNN's @andersoncooper to discuss former President Donald Trump's classified documents case. Watch here: https://t.co/wC0flo6IbY — CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2023

Trump, who spent the night in Miami before his arraignment on obstruction of justice charges on July 11, has derided Christie as a loser with 1% support in Republican surveys. In reaction to Christie's CNN Town Hal, Trump wrote on his Truth Social website, “Hard to watch, boring, but that’s what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire. This time, it won’t be any different!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Governor Chris Christie (@chrischristie)

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Is Furious As 'Coward' Prosecutor Didn't Give Hunter Biden a 'Death Sentence'

Trump’s Team Refutes Author’s Claims About Tapping Phones, Say New Book Should Be Used as “Toilet Paper”