Lady Gaga Makes a Surprising Revelation About Her Live COVID-19 Performances

On Thursday, May 23, Lady Gaga walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball. Subsequently, she posted snaps of the night — her stunning white Selva gown on her Instagram, which featured a strapless silhouette and a white metal structure that spanned the waist and top of the dress.

According to a video shared on social media, she made an even larger impression when she informed the audience that she "did five shows with COVID-19," in 2022, while on the titular tour.

Lady Gaga reveals she performed 5 shows with COVID-19 on her Chromatica Ball tour:



“I shared it with everyone on my team […] I just didn’t wanna let all the fans down. [They] were all putting themselves in harm’s way everyday coming to the show.”



As per Rolling Stone, Gaga said, "I shared it with everyone on my team. I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but I’m going to do the show,’ because I just didn’t want to let all the fans down."

As the clip made rounds on social media, netizens had mixed reactions. A user commented on X, "I was so disheartened the comment was met with applause and cheers. She’s chronically ill is she not? It could have sent such a statement if she canceled and stressed the importance of rest to avoid long COVID-19 & not performing to protect others!"

Another 'disappointed' fan echoed, "COVID-19 affects the brain and I've seen it firsthand when my husband had Covid delirium. The damage is permanent. That's just one affectation. It may have affected her by making this decision. Very disappointed in her."

Others also called out Gaga for her 'selfish' behavior. A user slammed, "Zero concern for the dozens of @IATSE members like myself, who staff and make these shows possible. We have no choice but to be close to performers backstage (unlike the audience), so this is pretty disgusting and selfish behavior from Lady Gaga."

As reported by People, Gaga added, "The way that I saw it also is that the fans were all putting themselves in harm's way every day coming to the show. During all my quick changes, I kept going. 'I'm sorry. I'm so sorry." She further shared, "I have been saying that the Chromatica Ball and this album in a lot of ways was the end of a time in my life and the beginning of a new one. And I feel like that time is maybe a few albums of time that I was sort of saying goodbye to old wounds or scars or challenges. And with this tour, I felt renewed to do something entirely different."

Additionally, she disclosed working on new music that is very different from her past projects. She added, "I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before, but I love to break genre and I love to explore music."