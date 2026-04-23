‘Muslim-Only’ Rental Ads Draw Backlash; Landlords Specify Lifestyle Criteria for Tenants

In a bizarre move, certain landlords across the United Kingdom are reportedly advertising rental properties as “Muslim only” in parts of London and southeast England, potentially breaching the country’s anti-discrimination laws, according to a latest report by The Telegraph.

The outlet found such questionable ads on social media sites like Facebook, Telegram, and Gumtree, and other real estate platforms. These ads included conditions like “Only for Muslims,” “for 2 Muslim boys or 2 Muslim girls,” and “Muslims preferred.”

According to The Negotiator, one particular listing promoted a one-bedroom space specifically for “girls,” noting it was suitable for a “Gujarati Muslim student,” available for immediate move-in, and located near a mosque.

Some rental listings also imposed certain lifestyle preferences like no alcohol consumption and smoking. Reporters from The Telegraph contacted a few of these landlords who reportedly did not deny their Muslim-specific requirements.

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Such community-specific adverts seem unusual given that the United Kingdom, including London, is one of the most culturally and religiously diverse places in the world.

According to publicly available data, only 45 percent of Londoners are white compared to roughly 86% across England and Wales. The city is home to a large, well-established LGBTQ+ population who have been vocal about their preferences. A large number of immigrants also live and work in the country.

In London, 40 percent of its nearly 10 million residents were born outside the U.K. With favorable working conditions, resources, and opportunities, the U.K. has become a global hub for immigrants.

Additionally, every borough in London uses about 100 different languages and dialects. These listings may violate the United Kingdom’s Equality Act 2010, which prohibits discrimination based on sensitive characteristics like religion or race.

Requirements such as “Muslim only” would generally fall under unlawful discrimination. Yet, landlords may legally set criteria such as when renting out a room within their own home and sharing facilities like a kitchen or bathroom.

Lifestyle factors also vary in the U.K., including a strong emphasis on work-life balance, ample holidays, and a vibrant pub culture (which may not suit non-drinkers), and varying housing prices.

For instance, London and parts of the South East have higher rental prices, while cities like Manchester and Newcastle have moderate to low living costs.

According to The New York Post, these listings have drawn criticism for excluding certain groups. Robert Jenrick, Reform UK’s economic spokesman, spoke to The Telegraph and condemned the ads, calling them “disgusting and anti-British.”

“All forms of racism are unacceptable, and no religious group should get a special exemption to discriminate in this way,” Jenrick added as he appeared furious.

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Meanwhile, these controversial rentals were seen not only in central London but also in other well-known areas like Ilford, Newham, Barking, Dagenham, East Ham, Redbridge, Walthamstow, Upton Park, Harrow and Newbury Park. Some of these listings were reportedly taken down after facing backlash on Facebook.

Furthermore, the news comes at a time when the Renters’ Rights Act 2025 introduces major reforms to tenancy laws in England. From 1 May 2026, it removes Section 21 “no-fault” evictions and replaces fixed-term home contracts with open-ended and limited tenancies.

Under the revised law, homeowners will only be able to terminate tenancies using valid legal grounds under Section 8, limit rent increases to once per year, and comply with updated property rules.