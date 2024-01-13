Model Molly Sims, who is married to Netflix executive Scott Stuber, is an obsessed 'Swiftie.' The former Sports Illustrated model, who shares three children with her husband, Brooks Alan, Scarlett May, and Grey Douglas, shared a hilarious account about coming face-to-face with Taylor Swift in an awkward situation. "I went into a bush… I had four girls with me, they were my dates. I’m like ‘do not freaking move, do not run up to her, do not,'" she revealed on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

The mother-of-three further opened up about her encounter during The Eras Tour film premiere: "I didn’t get to take her to the concert… last year she opened her movie… Luck by had it, I went a little early." She continued, "And Taylor was there… she looks at me, and she was like ‘Hey!’" Sims was gushing while sharing that Swift gave her little girls the famed 'friendship bracelets' and posed for adorable pictures on the red carpet. "I’m so popular with my daughter right now," she joked.

View this post on Instagram

Sharing the epic moments on Instagram, Sim captioned the images, "Me and my Swifties the single hardest thing I have ever pulled off." One of the videos in the carousel of pictures showcased the Blank Space songstress gathering the girls for a photo. The short video also included fun-filled highlights from the star-studded evening.

The Vegas actress also discussed her journey into stardom during her appearance on the show. "I probably wasn’t supposed to be there, but I found my way little by little," Sims shared. "In the beginning, it was hard for me. I was considered overweight, I was considered… not your typical six-foot, size zero girl." Sims claimed that she gained confidence and appeared on a prominent magazine cover in 2000 after being turned down for modeling jobs several times. She added, "The girl who wasn’t supposed to model made the cover of French Vogue."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Elyse Jankowski

As per Fox News, Sims had credited a strict healthy diet routine to her ageless complexion. Sharing her beauty and diet secrets on her Instagram story, the model had previously revealed that one of her favorite soups was bone broth while sharing a picture of a mug filled with it. Sims wrote, "Anti-ageing [sic], good for digestion and gut, helps my joints after workouts, better sleep... this has been game-changing for me."

As per Oprah Daily, the 50-year-old YSE Beauty founder shared her experience about aging naturally and creating her beauty brand for women, "I’m not trying to look like I’m 20. I’m trying to look the best that I can at my age. I ask myself, How do I lean into living wisely? That’s why I wanted to call my brand YSE [pronounced “wise”]. But, also, the one piece of advice I share with women is that we have to moisturize because if you’re dry, you look older." She concluded, "I stopped using so many harsh ingredients and stayed consistent with the skincare routine, and my skin improved. It’s better than it was 10 years ago."

