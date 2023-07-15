'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Looks Pretty' As She Flaunts Glowing Skin After Dramatic Weight Loss

Meri Brown, known for her role on the reality TV show Sister Wives, delighted fans in a recent video where she showcased her radiant skin while providing updates on her life. Since her divorce from ex-husband Kody Brown, Meri has embarked on a weight loss journey. This has resulted in her having a noticeably slimmer face.

Meri shared a post on Instagram, capturing the enjoyable afternoon spent with her friend Jenn Sullivan. The two pals are known for their regular Instagram segment called Friday with Friends. They shared joyful moments as they giggled and smiled for the camera. In the video, Meri exuded a brilliant glow, showcasing her slimmer face and impeccable skin. Notably, the video was unfiltered, allowing Meri to display her genuine and authentic beauty.

Also Read: Sister Wives Star Christine Brown's Daughter Mykelti Shares a Video of Her Unkempt Living Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Comments from fans flooded in, expressing how joyful Meri appears following her separation from Kody. One comment specifically highlighted the change, stating: "Meri ....you look so happy.....so glad to see you smiling and laughing!" Another added, "So beautiful!" and a third user chimed in with "You look so pretty."

On the occasion of the Fourth of July, too, Meri proudly displayed her recent weight loss. She commemorated Independence Day by sharing a photo where she was dressed in patriotic red, white, and blue attire. In the Instagram photo, the Sister Wives alum could be seen sporting a red t-shirt with a blue and white "howdy" design. Her tanned face sported a confident smirk, and she opted for a minimal or no-makeup look. Additionally, in the caption of the post, she took the opportunity to take a subtle dig at her ex-partner. Meri wrote, "Howdy America! Whatever you're doing today, whoever you're spending it with, I hope you feel happy, safe, and loved!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown’s Fiancé David Reveals His Dating History: “Future Is Really Bright”

In early June, Meri proudly showcased her significant weight loss in a rare full-length photograph taken during a visit to Disneyland in California. Accompanied by a mystery male companion, she documented their trip with snapshots featuring the park's iconic landmarks, such as the Tower of Terror and the Mickey Ferris wheel. Meri exhibited her slim figure as she embraced her friend, dressed in ripped jeans, a zebra print shirt, and black sneakers. She could be seen carrying a brown bag. The photo was taken against the backdrop of a Hollywood studio set. Meri beamed with a bright smile, while her companion donned a Halloween-themed Mickey Mouse hoodie, shorts, and gray sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Slammed for Not Spending Time With Janelle Brown’s Sons: "It’s So Sad"

In December 2022, Meri made the decision to leave Kody, her former partner. This decision came soon after her fellow sister-wife Janelle Brown decided to leave the relationship. Prior to that, Kody's third wife, Christine Brown, had already separated from him in 2021. At present, Kody is left with his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Following her split from Kody, Meri devoted her attention to her diet and exercise routine. As a result, she showcased a noticeably slimmer figure in a snapshot taken approximately five months after her divorce. Demonstrating her fit physique, the mother-of-one proudly displayed her transformed physique during a recent trip to the United Kingdom.

More from Inquisitr

Christine Brown Flaunts Her Weight Loss as She Embarks on a Romantic Vacation With Fiancé

‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Stuns in Shorts Flaunting Thinner Look in Rare Pic With Family