Mismatched Greens Overshadow Usha and JD Vance’s St. Patrick’s Day Event

The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Vice President JD Vance’s residence took a slightly awkward turn this year. Not because of politics, but because of his and his wife’s fashion ensemble.

On Tuesday, March 17, Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance hosted Ireland’s Prime Minister (known as the Taoiseach), Micheál Martin, along with his wife Mary Martin, for a traditional St. Patrick’s Day breakfast.

The event was organized to celebrate the friendly relationship between the United States and Ireland. It was also meant to highlight the deep-rooted Irish influence in America, from music and food to traditions and community ties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President JD Vance (@vp)

However, while the breakfast went smoothly with Vance and Martin delivering their respective speeches, people noticed something unusual about the hosts. Despite the Vances’ attempt at twinning, their outfits didn’t quite match.

While St. Patrick’s Day is known for its “wearing of the green,” the vice president and his wife tried their best to live up to the theme. But according to critics, what they failed at was in their attempt to coordinate their looks with each other.

Vance wore a navy blue suit paired with a classic Kelly green tie. His outfit seemed simple and traditional, fitting for a formal diplomatic event. However, Usha chose a brighter, more vibrant green dress.

While the shade of her outfit seemed noticeably different from her husband’s tie creating a mismatch when they stood side by side, the second lady also added a black blazer over the dress, which didn’t go well with the soft, flowy style of her outfit.

Even her black shoes didn’t seem to match the rest of her look, according to observers. Therefore, despite her attempt to match Vance’s outfit, the 40-year-old’s fashion choice quickly became a talking point. The lack of coordination, especially for such a well-known political couple, became the highlight of the day.

However, this isn’t the first time the couple’s St. Patrick’s Day fashion choices have been noticed. The previous year, Usha wore pants that appeared more turquoise than green, which also drew attention. Back then, Vance had even joked about her outfit, saying she had been waiting for a chance to wear those pants.

So, while this year the second lady’s outfit seemed more clearly in line with the holiday theme, the couple still didn’t appear fully in sync. That’s what added momentum to the gossip around the topic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Second Lady Usha Vance (@slotus)

Though the Vances are often seen holding hands in public, netizens have repeatedly noticed how their gestures appear more formal than natural. There have also been rumors and speculations that the vice president would file for divorce. Despite the chatter, the duo eagerly awaits the arrival of their fourth child due in July 2026.