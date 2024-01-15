Miley Cyrus’ Stalker Arrested After Showing Up to Her LA Mansion With a ‘Token of Love’ at 1 a.m.

On January 12, Miley Cyrus commemorated a year since the release of her enormously popular 'self-love' anthem, Flowers. More than 1.16 billion people have listened to Cyrus' infectious song globally, and the Wrecking Ball hitmaker marked the anniversary with a series of monochromatic photos on Instagram. However, a nightmarish incident soon unfolded at her luxurious LA home when, on January 13th, 52-year-old Alexander Karddalian showed up at her million-dollar mansion at 1 am to present Cyrus a 'toke of his love.'

A stalker showed up to Miley Cyrus’ house this morning and was arrested. He has been stalking Miley since 2018. pic.twitter.com/fxa4620IBM — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) January 12, 2024

As per TMZ, after being identified, Cyrus' security team quickly took custody of the accused stalker and turned him over to the LAPD. Karddalian had arrived with a stuffed toy at the We Can't Stop songstress gates and tried to meet her; however, she luckily escaped the encounter despite being home at that time.

A 52-year-old man was arrested early this morning at Miley Cyrus’ home after showing up with a stuffed animal. Miley was home but did not encounter the man herself. Her security recognized the man as the same stalker she got a restraining order against before! pic.twitter.com/IkCzeEiP6d — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) January 12, 2024

"Miley claims she's been dealing with this Karddalian since at least 2018...he did some time in San Quentin before allegedly pulling up at her crib in 2022 upon release," a close source revealed. As per Marca, due to a comparable occurrence from the previous year, Cyrus was granted a restraining order against him. As stated in the court documents, the When I Look At You songstress stated that Karddalian had come to her residence only a few days following his prison release. Cyrus further revealed that her stalker had also been sending unwelcome letters in which he had outlined his obsessions with her that extended back to 2018.

As per The Daily Mail, Cyrus also stated in the lawsuit that the alleged stalker had requested financial support multiple times and made sexually suggestive remarks. The Angels Like You songstress said that after Karddalian allegedly showed up at her Los Angeles home without permission twice in the summer of 2022, his 'obsessive conduct' grew even more troubling. After being detained in December 2022, Karddalian was released from San Quentin State Prison in August of the same year. Cyrus further stated that she received a letter from Karddalian promising to visit her home as soon as he was released from prison.

According to court records, Karddalian has been using the Jaded songstress' home address for matters of health insurance. The 'mentally disturbed' person, according to Cyrus, is facing ' severe psychological issues' and has a 'dangerous fascination and/or obsession' with her life. The singer has further stated that she fears for her safety and that of her mother, Tish, and boyfriend, Maxx Morando, due to the person's actions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

The recent harrowing incident came just after Cyrus' smash track, Flowers, broke the record for sitting at the number one spot on the Adult Contemporary Chart for the 37th week, as per Billboard. In addition, the song has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, which will take place soon: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

