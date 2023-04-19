Miley Cyrus Expresses 'Gratitude' Over 'Flowers' Spending a 12th Week Globally at #1

Miley Cyrus has all the reasons to celebrate since her global hit self-love anthem "Flowers" is spending a twelfth week globally at number one.

Cyrus took to social media on Monday to express her gratitude for the successful track remaining number one on the global music charts. The 30-year-old pop star posted a short video clip on Instagram featuring part of the song in which she wore a white bathing suit and black lingerie. "Flowers is #1 worldwide for its 12th week thanks to you. Gratitude," Miley captioned the post for her approximate 205 million followers.

In the short video, Miley is seen wearing an immaculate white off-shoulder one-piece swimsuit with black heels as she smiles at the camera. The scene then moves on with her donning black lingerie with a shirtless man in the foreground. She accessorized the summer outfit with white sunglasses and added a pop of color with bright red lipstick.

The self-love anthem was released on January 12 through Columbia Records as the lead single from Miley's eighth studio album "Endless Summer Vacation" and since then it has been ruling the music charts worldwide.

Daily Mail reports that the lyrics of the song allude to the "Wrecking Ball" songstress' relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 33, and their short marriage. The former couple met in 2009 while filming the movie "The Last Song." They were in an on-and-off relationship for years before marrying in December 2018. The high-profile couple split in August 2019 and divorced in February 2020.

Fans think the lyrics to "Flowers" are about their broken relationship. The lyrics include: "Built a home and watched it burn," which could refer to the couple's Malibu home, which they lost in the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The "Hannah Montana" star previously shared her happiness on Instagram when Flowers became "#1 for an 8th week." "Flowers" became the fastest song to pass 100 million plays on Spotify globally after reaching the milestone in just seven days. Miley captioned the post: "Flowers is #1 for an 8th week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply." The single debuted at the top of the Billboard Global 200 chart and spent eight weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Similarly, her latest single "Muddy Feet: has also sparked social media backlash against her Australian ex, with fans speculating the song's lyrics reveal his infidelity. The guitar-driven ballad Jaded is also believed to be about Liam. On the track Miley sings, 'Sorry that you're jaded / I could've taken you places / You're lonely now and I hate it.' Flowers amassed more than 5 million streams in its first week, breaking the first-week record in Australia's history.